Tottenham transfer latest: Barcelona star Clement Lenglet tipped to sign and play key role for Conte

Tottenham are reportedly among a number of clubs in the running to sign out-of-favour Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet this summer.

A report last week claimed that the France international has already received offers from Premier League clubs, although there were none actually mentioned as having made proposals to sign the player.

However, Fichajes.net claims that Spurs are one of the clubs looking to sign the 26-year-old. Adding that Barca are very much looking to sell.

The LaLiga giants are close to sealing the signing of Andreas Christensen on a free from Chelsea. That would see the Denmark star join Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique on the club’s center-back quota.

Christensen’s arrival is then expected to push Lenglet into finding another club. However, that process has seemingly already begun, with the player aware that he is not in Xavi’s plans for next season.

The report adds that while there are numerous clubs ‘fighting’ for Lenglet, Tottenham are well in the running.

Antonio Conte is known to be in the market for a new centre this summer. To that end, Fichajes adds that Lenglet fits exactly what the Italian is looking for.

Indeed, the feeling is that the Frenchman is better-suited playing in a back three. Indeed, he has more chance of being exposed in a four.

Lenglet is also very comfortable in possession, although at this stage it’s not clear if he would replace Eric Dier at the heart of Conte’s three-man backline or Ben Davies on the left.

Other options more suited to Tottenham

Although Clement Lenglet is a good player and has a decent pedigree, there are better options available to Tottenham.

Pau Torres has also been mentioned as a target and plays in a tougher league. He was also a regular in the Villarreal side that reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Torino star Gleison Bremer, Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar and Lille’s Sven Botman are also better alternatives.

But whoever comes in might have a tough task to oust Ben Davies from the team. That’s if the Wales star’s position is the one most under threat.

After a sticky start to the season, he was outstanding in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool. And Davies has had a fairly consistent campaign in a Tottenham defence that has conceded 40 goals in 35 Premier League outings.

