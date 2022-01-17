Tottenham could yet lose out on a transfer for Adama Traore because he has already given the green light over a move to Barcelona, according to a report.

The Barca academy product has become hot property in recent weeks, following continued doubt over his Wolves future. Not only is he nearing the final year of his deal, but his value has decreased.

Indeed, while his pace and strength are still big threats, he has only scored three Premier League goals since the start of last season.

Nevertheless, Antonio Conte has made him a key transfer target. The Spurs boss wants to use the 25-year-old as a wing-back in his favoured system.

Traore will cost around £20million in January. What’s more, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham have lined up four players they could offer in a deal to Wolves.

At Molineux, meanwhile, Wolves have reportedly finalised a deal for exciting Estoril winger Chiquinho. As such, talk of Traore moving to north London has ramped up.

However, Sport now reports that Barcelona could yet scupper the deal and bring Traore back to Spain.

Barcelona have been tracking him for a while amid doubt over Ousmane Dembele’s Camp Nou future. And in December, they put a move for him firmly on the table.

Wolves get Traore replacement In typical Wolves fashion, they have found a Portuguese winger to replace Traore.

Furthermore, Traore travelled back to Barcelona last month where he ‘personally confirmed his OK’ to sign for the club.

As such, his agent Jorge Mendes is working with Barca on the deal. Still, for the move to happen, Dembele must leave and Traore’s wage demands must be suitable for Barcelona.

Howe the worst: Eddie’s record compared to Newcastle’s 12 other managers in the 21st Century

As for the transfer fee, it is a ‘feasible signing’ for Barcelona. They could even use Francisco Trincao, who is on loan at Wolves this season, to lower the final price.

Barcelona and Wolves have a strong working relationship. As well as Trincao, the Premier League club signed Nelson Semedo from Barca in summer 2020.

Traore still key for Wolves

Traore got his first goal of the season in Wolves’ 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Molineux boss Bruno Lage said of a chat with the player after the match: “I went to say, ‘I’m happy with you, it’s an important moment for you.’

“After I said something just for him, ‘Now if any team wants you, you’re more valuable because you scored one goal!’”

The manager added: “Adama deserved this goal. He is working hard, he is creating a lot of chances. When he starts he helps the team, when he comes from the bench he helps the team.

“I have the four wingers and they can give me lots of things because they are different. Adama can play on both sides.

“Imagine, with Adama, Daniel [Podence], Trincao and Hwang [Hee-Chan], I can prepare for games in different ways, not only offensively but also defensively in the way we press.”

READ MORE: Antonio Conte told to snare Man Utd misfit to find Tottenham answer to Harry Kane problem