Tottenham transfer news: Adama Traore deal ‘agreed’ as Paratici breaks £20m threshold – report

Tottenham have agreed a deal worth over £20million for Wolves star and top January transfer target Adama Traore, according to a report.

Spurs have made the 25-year-old a priority addition for manager Antonio Conte’s first transfer window in charge. Indeed, the Italian is looking for a better option than Emerson Royal down the right flank in his team.

Traore has made his name at Wolves as an explosive winger with pace and strength. Nevertheless, Conte could also reportedly use him as a wing-back in place of Emerson.

Talk of a potential deal to take Traore to Tottenham has ramped up in recent days. Wolves signed exciting winger Chiquinho in a hint that further changes could be on the way.

More recently, though, Spurs had a £15million bid rejected by the Molineux club. Wolves are instead holding out for £20million.

According to Football Insider, though, Tottenham struck an agreement over a transfer for Traore on Friday afternoon.

Spurs – led by director of football Fabio Paratici – matched the £20million fee. However, £2.5million in performance-related add-ons will take the deal to £22.75million overall.

As such, the report adds that Spain international Traore can now begin discussing personal terms with Spurs.

Wolves get Traore replacement In typical Wolves fashion, they have found a Portuguese winger to replace Traore.

The winger was at the peak of his powers in the 2019/20 season. Indeed, he scored three goals in two Premier League games against Manchester City to help depose them as champions.

Since then, though, his goal contributions have dwindled. In fact, he has only scored three more league goals in that time.

Nevertheless, Conte reportedly sees him as a player who can operate at right wing-back to help his side out in another way.

Speaking on Friday, Wolves boss Bruno Lage told a press conference that he will try to “protect” Traore amid the interest from Spurs.

Lage talks Adama Traore transfer

“We have a top player with us, a lovely guy,” the manager said. “Sometimes it’s about business. I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season.

“And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama. That is business. It’s not my concern.

“But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high.”

He added: “I don’t see any difference in his behaviour, his mentality, the way he works. So I’m happy with him. He continues to be the same player.

“He just has one more year left. The club talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I’m happy with him, it’s the only thing I can say. He’s focused, he’s ready.”

Tottenham are also focusing on outgoings in the January transfer window. Midfielder Dele Alli is one player who could leave before the end of the month.