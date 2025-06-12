Cristian Romero’s future at Tottenham remains shrouded in uncertainty as the summer transfer window heats up, with Atletico Madrid still very keen on the defender, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old Argentine centre-back, a World Cup winner and Tottenham’s vice-captain, is a prime target for Atletico Madrid, who are still keen to lure him to La Liga.

While Real Madrid have also expressed admiration for Romero, sources indicate they are less aggressive in their pursuit during the current window, leaving Atletico as the frontrunners.

Romero, under contract at Tottenham until 2027, has been a linchpin for Spurs since his £42.5m move from Atalanta in 2022.

His commanding presence, aggressive defending, and ball-playing ability earned him the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award after Spurs’ 2025 triumph.

However, Tottenham’s struggles in the Premier League, coupled with recent managerial upheaval, have fuelled speculation about his departure.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 7 that Romero was one of three Spurs players left ‘livid’ with the club’s decision to sack Ange Postecoglou, along with Dejan Kulusevski and Micky Van de Ven.

Tottenham could accept ‘correct’ Romero bid

TEAMtalk understands that incoming Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is determined to retain Romero, viewing him as central to his defensive setup.

Frank’s high-pressing, possession-based philosophy aligns with Romero’s skill set, and the club is keen to build around the defender.

However, sources suggest that a “correct offer” – likely exceeding £60 million – could tempt Tottenham, given chairman Daniel Levy’s reputation for maximizing transfer fees.

Atletico’s interest is bolstered by their need for a long-term replacement for aging defenders, and Romero’s desire to play in La Liga makes the move appealing.

Despite his commitment to Spurs in the past, Romero’s frustrations with injuries and the club’s lack of depth have been well-documented.

While he remains a fan favourite, the allure of Champions League football with Atletico could prove decisive.

As the summer window continues, Spurs are eyeing Roma’s Evan N’Dicka as a potential replacement and are huge fans of Jarrad Branthwaite, as TEAMtalk reported on June 10.

