Details have started to emerge over Tottenham Hotspur’s failed move to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, with a startling revelation stating that it’s possible they never actually activated the Nottingham Forest release clause in the first place, while the player’s integrity has also been questioned.

Spurs looked like closing in on a sensational double deal when, hours after announcing the capture of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, it was also revealed they had agreed to activate the exit clause of the England midfielder.

The 25-year-old was reported to have agreed to the transfer and a medical was pencilled in, only for Forest to cry foul and claim that Tottenham had made an illegal approach for their skipper.

As delays rumbled on over a potential transfer, the news then broke on Saturday evening that Gibbs-White had actually agreed a record-breaking new contract to remain at the City Ground.

And now a baffling report in the Daily Telegraph states that Spurs might not have even activated Gibbs-White’s release clause to start with.

Gibbs-White, it would appear, had a change of heart over remaining in Nottingham and will now spearhead a new project at the club, with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis claiming it as a massive win for his side.

The Telegraph report claims that not only were Forest upset about the breach of confidentiality by Spurs, but there are doubts that the north London club even matched the exact terms in the clause.

The outlet says that the clause could have also contained several conditions apart from the fee, which the offer from Thomas Frank’s men may not have satisfied.

Forest were far from pleased with Spurs’ tactics and immediately sent a notice of legal action to Daniel Levy, while they also considered officially complaining to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph adds that Gibbs-White’s new three-year deal does not contain a release clause after he became the highest earner at the club.

All very odd, and there’s sure to be more fallout from Tottenham’s failed move, although that will likely come once the summer window has shut.

Gibbs-White accused of lacking integrity

Meanwhile, former Tottenham centre-back Ramon Vega has reacted to the transfer saga, questioning Gibbs-White and his agent.

Speaking after penning his new contract, there was no mention of Spurs (given the potential of a legal battle still ensuing) despite his preference to move to the capital, with Gibbs-White stating: “I’ve felt at home at Forest from the moment I arrived. The support from the fans, my teammates, and everyone around the club has been unbelievable.

“I believe in what we’re building here – and with the backing of Mr Marinakis and the enormous ambition he has, I want to be part of making something special. I’m excited for what’s to come.

“We’ve had difficult times, but we’ve had a lot of highs, and last year was really, really exciting.

“We got to showcase what we’re about and what we’re trying to build as a team, and I feel like Mr Marinakis is the base of that. So, I was delighted to sign.”

Vega was not impressed, though, tweeting: “Seriously? There are major integrity questions regarding the player, agent, and club for handling this like amateurs.”

For Tottenham, however, it’s now a case of moving on to other targets to strengthen Thomas Frank’s side ahead of their return to the Champions League.

