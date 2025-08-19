Tottenham Hotspur remain in talks with Crystal Palace over a move for playmaker Eberechi Eze, with David Ornstein revealing the likelihood of a blockbuster deal being struck.

Spurs’ Premier League campaign got off to the perfect start on Saturday when they beat newly-promoted Burnley 3-0, but Thomas Frank is keen to bring in more reinforcements.

Tottenham received a boost in defence by tying exit-linked centre-back Cristian Romero down to a new four-year contract, and now the London side have their full attention on luring Eze from Selhurst Park.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on August 14 that Spurs are confident of putting together a framework for a deal for Eze that will satisfy Palace. Our understanding is that Tottenham value Eze at £55million and Palace want £68million, so there is some negotiating to be done.

Reliable journalist Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, now reports that club-to-club conversations are ‘continuing’ and there remains a ‘good chance a move [for Eze] will happen.’

Spurs are said to be in a ‘one-horse race’ for Eze after rivals Arsenal have not backed up their interest in the England international with a formal approach.

Ornstein has also confirmed that Palace are looking at two potential replacements for Eze as they anticipate his potential switch to Tottenham…

Crystal Palace preparing for Eberechi Eze exit

Palace are considering a move for Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, as stated in Ornstein’s report, after ‘establishing contact’ with the Foxes.

TEAMtalk will have more to follow on Palace’s interest in El Khannouss later today. Our transfer insider Dean Jones understands Palace are in a strong position to sign the 21-year-old.

Ornstein, meanwhile, adds that Palace are also keen on Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis, though the Belgian club are ‘determined to keep’ the player.

What’s clear is that Eze is likely to be a Tottenham player within the next week if talks with Palace continue to progress.

The 27-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or left-winger, notched 14 goals and 11 assists last season, attracting the interest of multiple clubs.

Tottenham are the only side to formalise their interest by holding talks with Palace so far, though, and they are the clear favourites to sign Eze.

Eze could help replace the attacking creativity left by James Maddison, who has suffered a serious knee injury, and also Son Heung-min, who left for Los Angeles FC.

