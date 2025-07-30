Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo looks set to head to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United all holding concrete interest, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old, who scored 10 Ligue 1 goals in the 2024/25 season, has attracted attention for his pace, finishing, and ability to play across the front line.

TEAMtalk sources confirm that Tottenham and Forest have held talks with Kalimuendo’s representatives, while Leeds’ long-standing interest in the French forward remains strong, described as “never having died down.”

Rennes, anticipating his departure, are seeking £30million (€35m / $40m) for the versatile attacker and have already begun working on replacements.

Tottenham, under new manger Thomas Frank, view Kalimuendo as a dynamic addition to complement their attacking options, especially with uncertainties surrounding Richarlison and Son Heung-min’s futures.

Frank has also been strong in asking the board for more reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

Kalimuendo figures highly on Spurs’ shortlist but they must move quickly to strike a deal amid growing rival interest…

READ MORE 👉 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Tottenham face competition for exciting forward

TEAMtalk understands that Forest, buoyed by their European qualification, see Kalimuendo as a statement signing to bolster their forward line.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen for the club to bring in a new attacker who can play in multiple positions and complement Chris Wood, and the Rennes star fits the profile.

Leeds, who are hoping to avoid relegation after promotion from the Championship, consider Kalimuendo a marquee target to lead their attack, though their chances may hinge on non European playing sides dropping out the race.

Rennes, meanwhile, are open to negotiations, with the £30million valuation reflecting Kalimuendo’s potential and impressive Ligue 1 performances last term.

The Ligue 1 club’s proactive approach to identifying new targets who could replace Kalimuendo suggests they are preparing for a sale before the transfer deadline.

Kalimuendo, who came through Paris Saint-Germain’s academy and had loan spells at Lens, is keen on testing himself in the Premier League, with his representatives assessing the best fit.

While Spurs and Forest hold an edge due to their European prospects status, Leeds’ persistent interest could make them a dark horse if they make a move.

With Rennes preparing for life without Kalimuendo, the race for his signature is heating up, promising a pivotal move in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Latest Tottenham news

👉 Tottenham launch second blockbuster raid on West Ham in astonishing cut-price deal – report

👉 Tottenham eye game-changing double Man Utd raid for £125m duo – report

👉 Man Utd make HUGE Mainoo transfer decision as Tottenham ‘contact’ made

Who is Arnaud Kalimuendo?

By Samuel Bannister

Born less than 10 miles from the centre of Paris, Kalimuendo spent eight years learning his trade in the PSG academy until he gained his senior debut in September 2020.

The PSG attack that season contained Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi, while Lionel Messi would join in the summer of 2021. Naturally, it was hard for a teenage Kalimuendo to break through.

Thus, PSG sent him on loan to Lens in October 2020 and then again in August 2021 to further his development. It was over these two loan spells that the attacker began to fulfil his potential, scoring 21 goals from 65 games.

Despite PSG extending his contract prior to that first loan spell, he never played competitively for the club again. Instead, after his second return from Lens, he moved to Rennes for a fee believed to be €25m.

Kalimuendo’s goal tally for Rennes has improved season upon season. He only scored seven times in 2022-23, but set a new career best with 15 in 2023-24 and – after winning silver at the Paris Olympics with France’s U23s – exceeded it with 18 in 2024-25, despite Rennes not being involved in Europe in his third season there.

The caveat is that five of those 18 goals were penalties, and a sixth was scored off a rebound after a penalty.

Standing at 5 ft 9 in, Kalimuendo has found a home for himself as a centre-forward, although he has covered on the wing very occasionally before.

He’s the type of finisher who likes to get shots off quickly, but can also bring others into play.

At 23 years of age, Kalimuendo isn’t the finished article yet and has areas of his game to refine, but he seems to be on an upwards trajectory.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Sunderland sign Xhaka; Diaz leaves Liverpool