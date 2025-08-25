Tottenham have given serious consideration to a fresh pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, TEAMtalk understands, as Thomas Frank looks to bolster his options at the back.

Spurs are keen to add another proven, reliable defensive figure to their defence before deadline day and fresh meetings have been held about the potential of approaching Leverkusen.

We understand that Tottenham looked into Hincapie’s situation earlier this summer and have continued to consider him as a potential target.

There will be no room for error if they are to make such a move, given the late timing, so thought is being given towards a potential approach.

Hincapie is believed to have a £52million release clause in his contract, and the terms and conditions of signing him are one of the critical aspects Tottenham have been trying to get on top of.

Spurs do not want a high-profile miss after missing out on Eberechi Eze last week but it is thought Leverkusen do not want to lose the player this summer, so any new approach would have to be carried out perfectly.

Hincapie himself is open to a move to the Premier League before deadline day, and he knows there could be an opportunity…

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal considering Piero Hincapie

If Tottenham are able to sign Hincapie, it would represent a landmark moment in their summer business, one that could even shift the momentum of their transfer window.

Hincapie is regarded internally as a top-tier target capable of reinforcing defensive foundations for Thomas Frank in his first season at the helm, on the back of clean sheets in their opening two matches.

The club are keen to demonstrate clear backing for their new head coach – while discussions are also ongoing to strengthen the attack before the transfer deadline.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have also explored the possibility of a move for Hincapie, in line with considerations for their own defensive depth doubts.

Arsenal have also had detailed scouting reports done for Hincapie previously.

Tottenham are now edging closer to a decisive call on whether to make an approach or continue to look elsewhere, but Hincapie remains firmly on the radar.

The 23-year-old Colombian international signed for Leverkusen in 2021 and he has played a key role in their success in recent years, including their Bundesliga title-winning 2023/24 campaign.

Hincapie is left-footed so he would give Frank another option on the left side of central defence, in case Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven pick up an injury.

