Eberechi Eze has been forced to keep an open mind over his next move as the wait for a bid from Arsenal drags on, TEAMtalk understands, amid rival interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Crystal Palace playmaker has a desire to join the Gunners this summer, with sources close to the player maintaining throughout the window that he was effectively “just waiting” for formal contact from Mikel Arteta’s side.

Eze had been hopeful Arsenal would make their move early enough for him to enjoy pre-season with Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, as of the weekend, no such bid had materialised.

Sources close to Arsenal continue to suggest there is hesitation within the club’s hierarchy about pushing ahead for Eze at this stage.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal view him primarily as a No.10, and there is concern about whether there is sufficient room in the squad to justify a significant outlay for a player in that position.

That uncertainty is forcing Eze to consider other destinations if he is to secure a move away from Palace before the transfer window closes.

One alternative has begun to gather momentum in recent days, with Tottenham showing a growing willingness to explore a deal…

Tottenham keen on Eberechi Eze and Savinho

TEAMtalk understands Spurs’ interest in Eze began to progress last Wednesday – around the same time they also checked in on Manchester City trio Jack Grealish, Savinho and James McAtee.

Tottenham have since opened talks with Man City to sign Brazilian winger Savinho, and the 21-year-old is reportedly open to the move if the clubs can agree on a fee.

However, Eze remains a player of interest for Spurs, and they are understood to have a clear grasp of the financial terms required to tempt Palace into selling, with an asking price in excess of £60 million to be the benchmark.

Crucially, Spurs see Eze as a versatile addition who could not only operate as a No.10, but also provide quality on the left side of their attack.

That positional flexibility makes him an appealing target in light of losing James Maddison to injury and Son Heung-min to LAFC.

Eze is continuing to wait but knows Palace will sell if strong offers land. Arsenal must move quickly if they are to beat Tottenham and other suitors to his signature.

Following Palace’s win over Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday, the Eagles’ co-owner and chairman Steve Parish was asked about Eze’s situation.

“Players come and go in football clubs, you know, I mean it’s a life cycle isn’t it? You know, hopefully they’re still here,” Parish said. “That’s what I’d like, but we’ll see.”

IN FOCUS: Eberechi Eze vs James Maddison, 2024/25