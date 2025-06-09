RB Salzburg winger Dorgeles Nene is becoming one of the most followed youngsters in Europe, and Tottenham are considering a move this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

We understand that the 22-year-old Mali international, who is under contract until 2028, is attracting interest from multiple clubs across England, Germany, and Italy.

From the Premier League, Tottenham have been monitoring Nene’s progress closely. While no formal move has been made, the club view him as a player with strong potential and he is on their radar.

Nene made 46 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg in 2024/25, notching 15 goals and nine assists in the process. A versatile player, he can play as a right or left-winger, and also as a centre-forward.

Spurs are looking closely at various targets despite currently not having a manager, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, and Nene figures on their shortlist.

The promising forward feels he is ready to take on a new challenge and believes he has what it takes to play at the highest level.

Spurs must move quickly to strike a deal, however, as other top clubs are also circling Nene…

Tottenham face competition for Nene

TEAMtalk understands that interest in Nene is also growing in Germany. Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg are both tracking him after being impressed by his recent performances in Austria, and both clubs are considering him as a future option.

In Italy, Lazio and Fiorentina are among the clubs that have followed his development in recent months. However, neither club has made a concrete approach so far. Their interest remains in the scouting phase.

Salzburg are open to selling Nene this summer if the right offer arrives. The Austrian club has set an asking price between €20m (£16.8m) and €25m (£21m).

Nene is also open to taking the next step in his career and is evaluating new opportunities across top European leagues.

Who is Dorgeles Nene?

By Samuel Bannister

Joining Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021, Dorgeles had previously developed at Guidars in his native Mali.

A right-footed attacking midfielder, he initially started out playing for Salzburg’s feeder club FC Liefering on loan for a year, scoring 10 goals from 31 games.

His next step was to earn top-flight experience in Austria with SV Ried (16 appearances and two goals) and Belgium with Westerlo (36 appearances and 13 goals) before his breakthrough back in Salzburg, having earned his senior international debut along the way as well.

Dorgeles scored five goals from 30 games in his first season with Salzburg and then 15 from 46 in his second.

Standing out for his dribbling ability, Dorgeles can thrive on the wing, playing tight to the touchline. He is comfortable on either flank or through the middle, keen to make a scoring impact with his direct approach.

In the 2024-25 Champions League, despite Salzburg exiting in the League Phase, Dorgeles ranked in the 83rd percentile of attacking midfielders and wingers for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

He’s also engaged defensively and shows eagerness to win the ball back, but it’s his desire to contribute in the final third with explosive intent that’s making his name for him.