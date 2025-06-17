Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a final decision over whether to sell club legend Son Heung-min this summer, although it won’t come until later in the window, while Saudi Po League clubs have set the price they are willing to pay for the South Korean.

The 32-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract in north London after the club opted to take up the option to keep him on for another 12 months back in February.

Son took Ange Postecoglou’s exit particularly hard, with the arrival of Thomas Frank as the Australian’s replacement immediately sparking rumours that the forward had played his last competitive game for the club.

And now a fresh report from The Times has stated that Tottenham will not stand in Son’s way if he chooses to leave, although any exit will not come until after the club’s upcoming tour of Asia has concluded.

Indeed, Son won’t be allowed to leave before August 3, as he’s committed to the pre-season friendly against Newcastle in South Korea — a key part of the club’s commercial tour. After that, his exit is expected to become a reality.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has made more than 450 appearances for Tottenham since signing for the club for just £22million back in 2015, scoring 173 goals in the process.

Having lifted the club’s first silverware in 17 years in Bilbao after Europa League glory last month, Son could now be on his way to the Middle East as Saudi clubs queue up for his signature.

Saudi clubs set conditions for Son signing

Meanwhile, top club chiefs in Saudi Arabia have reportedly decided how much they would be willing to pay for Son, as well as the lucrative wages they are prepared to put on the table to secure his signature.

Clubs from the SPL initially started showing interest in the South Korea captain in the summer of 2023 before returning again in 2024. However, Son made it clear at that time that his preference was to remain at Tottenham.

But after the club finally ended their long trophy hunt and Postecoglou was subsequently shown the door, things have now changed – with a report from talkSPORT revealing what senior Saudi Pro League figures are willing to fork out for the player ahead of an expected exit.

They state that it will take a £34million (€40m / $45m) transfer fee to get the deal done, despite the fact that Son will be turning 33 in July.

Son is also expected to demand massive wages if he does move to Saudi, with the report adding that he can be expected to earn a whopping £25.6m-a-year wage proposal reportedly in the works, which equates to just under £500,000 a week.

Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah are the three Saudi sides believed to be showing the most serious interest in the Tottenham legend, with a lucrative South Korean TV rights deal likely to follow.

