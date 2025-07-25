Tottenham are reported to have reluctantly agreed to let a generational talent leave on loan ahead of the upcoming season in somewhat of a surprising development, while the first official offer for Son Heung-min has been lodged as talk of an exit for the club legend ramps up.

Spurs have not really kicked on with their transfer business as fans would have hoped, after announcing on the same day that they had sealed the signing of Mohammed Kudus and also triggered the release clause of Morgan Gibbs-White – a matter that still remains unresolved after Nottingham Forest’s very public complaint over an alleged illegal approach.

However, there is also a major focus on potential Tottenham exits, with Son’s future very much up in the air given that he only has a year remaining on his contract.

But it’s at the other end of the age spectrum where the latest transfer news is focused, with highly-rated young winger Mikey Moore set for a loan exit.

Football Insider reports that the 17-year-old wants a temporary move to aid his development for a year, as he aims to compete for a starting role in the Premier League upon his return.

The report adds that Spurs had initially not wanted Moore to go out on loan and viewed him as a part of Thomas Frank’s squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, FI sources say there has now been a change of heart and they are prepared to grant Moore, who was labelled a ‘generational talent’ during the Under-17 Euros last year, his wish.

The winger has attracted strong interest from a number of top Championship clubs, with Birmingham City and West Brom both keen to bring him in.

Leading Dutch teams have also expressed an interest in signing the young attacker, with the Eredivisie known for being a developing ground for young players from England.

Moore enjoyed a breakthrough season under Ange Postecoglou last time out, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

But with Kudus arriving and competition for the wide spots in Frank’s side fierce, Tottenham are hoping that more regular first-team football will aid Moore’s development further.

Official offer for Son Heung-min lodged

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Tottenham have now received an official offer for their captain, Son Heung-min, as reports continue to indicate that his exit is growing increasingly likely.

In his maiden press conference last week, Frank refused to confirm that Son is staying, instead suggesting that the club face a ‘tricky’ decision on the South Korean’s future.

Indeed, there is a strong feeling growing that the 33-year-could depart after Tottenham’s upcoming pre-season tour of his South Korean homeland, in what is being viewed as an ideal farewell.

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported that Los Angeles FC were determined to attract Son to MLS this summer, and those rumours have now intensified.

The Telegraph states that LAFC have now submitted an official offer to Spurs. While the report does not provide any information on how much the bid is worth, it is made clear that Son’s future will not be resolved immediately.

The report also adds that Tottenham are contractually obligated to include the veteran forward in their pre-season tour of South Korea, while it likely be Son himself who has the final say on his future – such is his stature at the club.

Indeed, there have been suggestions that Tottenham are happy for Son to stay at least until January and then revisit his options from there.

