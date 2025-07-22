Tottenham Hotspur are looking to outmuscle Paris Saint-Germain after launching what has been described as a ‘club-record deal’ to sign Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi – though an update from Fabrizio Romano appears to have dampened their chances.

Spurs are entering a new era after Thomas Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou in the dug-out, with the latter dismissed from his role despite ending the club’s painful 17-year wait to win a major trophy. Punished for their Premier League failures, Tottenham Hotspur will now hope Frank can help catapult the club back up the table after last season’s unacceptable 17th-placed finish.

Having already brought in five new signings in Mohammed Kudus, Kota Takai, Luka Vuskovic, Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso – the latter two of which were pre-agreed before Frank’s appointment – the Dane will hope to add even more quality to his ranks over the coming days and weeks.

Indeed, reports over the last week have strongly linked Spurs with a move for Bournemouth’s talented centre-half Zabarnyi, who only moved to the Vitality Stadium 18 months ago.

And while our reporter Rudy Galetti reported back on June 22 that PSG have already seen an offer rejected by the Cherries, that has seemingly now opened the door for Spurs to make their move for a player seen as an ideal addition for Frank, who is known to like to build his sides with a solid defensive unit.

According to transfer journalist Duncan Castles, Tottenham have lodged a colossal bid to prise the 49-times capped Ukraine international defender away from the south coast.

“Ilya Zabarnyi, who Paris Saint-Germain have been working on a deal for about six months in reality, but actively working with Bournemouth for three months, I’m told, their offer for the Ukraine centre back is €60m,” Castles began on the Transfers podcast.

“They believe they should be able to secure the player at that price, and the player definitely wants to come to them — has agreed personal terms with PSG and is pushing for the move.

“But Tottenham, one of several Premier League clubs who are unsurprisingly interested in the 22-year-old, one of the quickest centre-backs in the Premier League and almost a perfect attendance record in the Premier League over his two seasons at Bournemouth.

“Guidance from Bournemouth is that Tottenham have offered €70m for the player, which is owner Bill Foley’s asking price, and which would represent a new club record transfer fee for Tottenham, exceeding the initial £55m with £10m of variables that they paid Bournemouth for Dominic Solanke last summer.”

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Zabarnyi amid Tottenham links

Castles continued: “If Zabarnyi is to move to Tottenham rather than Paris Saint-Germain, Bournemouth will have to convince the player to give up on the idea of joining the European Champions for the Europa League winners and a club who finished well down the English table last season.

“That, I think, is going to be a difficult ask, but let’s see how it pans out over the next week or so.”

As Castles admits, trying to convince Zabarnyi to turn down the reigning Champions League holders for Spurs already looks a tall order.

Furthermore, our reporter Galetti has revealed Luis Enrique’s side have already agreed personal terms with the player over a five-year deal in the French capital and they remain the club most likely to snare him away from the Vitality Stadium if a fee can be agreed.

That is a view also backed up by Romano, who has been quick to downplay any talk that Tottenham could hijack the deal.

‘Illya Zabarny wants PSG and Paris Saint-Germain are set to improve their bid! The verbal agreement has been reached with Zabarny in June and PSG are set to approach Bournemouth again. No active talks with Tottenham so far despite reports,’ Romano posted on X.

