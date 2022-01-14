Tottenham could soon receive a bid more to their liking for Steven Bergwijn after prime suitors Ajax put the finishing touches on David Neres’ exit.

Bergwijn, 24, is facing an uncertain future in north London. The Dutch forward was signed just 18 months ago, but has made little impression in a Spurs shirt despite a promising start.

By all accounts, Antonio Conte has been left unimpressed by what he’s seen from Bergwijn.

As a result, the winger has been little more than a bit-part player since the Italian took charge and Conte was stated by Fabrizio Romano to be content to shift Bergwijn on. That decision was also reportedly supported by Spurs supremo Daniel Levy.

That prompted speculation of a premature return to his native Netherlands with Ajax on the hunt.

The Amsterdam club reportedly lodged a bid in the region of £15m earlier this week. That was swiftly rejected by Tottenham who are seeking a fee closer to the £26.7m they paid PSV in 2020.

Transfer guru Romano claimed Ajax would likely go again, and the latest development is a step toward a more suitable offer being lodged.

Ajax set stage for upped Bergwijn offer

Ajax have officially confirmed the sale of Brazilian forward David Neres to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Romano tweeted the deal will net Ajax €12m plus a potential further €4m in bonuses.

With both extra cash and a space in the forward line freed up, Ajax are now expected to return to Spurs with an increased offer for Bergwijn.

Romano concluded that Bergwijn remains Ajax’s ‘main target’.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham quartet offered as Traore makeweights

Meanwhile, Tottenham have offered players to Wolves as part of their prospective deal for Adama Traore this month, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs are firm in their interest for Traore and are in talks about a deal worth just over £20million. Antonio Conte is reportedly keen to convert the former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man into a right wing-back.

Spain international Traore is ready to leave Molineux this month and Spurs are hopeful of closing a deal with Wolves. However, we understand they are open to the idea of players going in the opposite direction – either permanent or loan.

We believe that the likes of Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke have been mentioned.

Sources have confirmed to us that a deal is not dependent on Wolves taking a player. Instead, they just have the chance of taking one and are considering the options.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has already confirmed he would like to bring in a couple of new faces, and the sale of Traore is likely to play a big part in funding those moves.

