Inter Milan’s representatives are reportedly in London and plan to meet with Tottenham to discuss a swap deal which could see the clubs exchange defenders.

The Nerazzurri are pushing to appoint Como boss Cesc Fabregas as their new manager, following the departure of Simone Inzaghi, but are still working on transfer targets.

Inter are keen to get some transfer business done before the Club World Cup and are keen to sign Spurs centre-back Radu Dragusin, who thrived in Serie A with former club Genoa.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Inter’s bosses will meet with Tottenham to negotiate swapping defenders Dragusin and Yann Bisseck.

The report notes that Bisseck, 23, is wanted by several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, West Ham and Manchester United.

It’s claimed that Tottenham have been the most active club in the race for the once-capped German international, however, and Inter are willing to let him go after an inconsistent 2024/25.

Inter could ask for Dragusin to head the other way to fill the void, in a deal that could potentially benefit both clubs.

Tottenham interest in Inter Milan ace CONFIRMED

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has led the way with his reporting on Bisseck, exclusively revealing Tottenham’s interest in the Inter centre-back on April 24.

And while there is rival Premier League interest in Bisseck, we understand that Aston Villa are not a club to watch. Instead, it is Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth who are also pursuing the German, per sources.

Inter will look to sign a replacement should Bisseck leave. Dragusin could indeed be an option, given his experience in Serie A, but so far, there has been no concrete indications of Tottenham being willing to let him go.

Spurs want to add to their defensive options to fill the void that’ll be left by Ben Davies, who is set to be released when his contract expires on June 30.

The expectation is that Bisseck will only leave Inter after the Club World Cup, so a departure is not as advanced as the Italian press are suggesting.

As Galetti revealed in a new, exclusive update for TEAMtalk on June 4, Inter are very interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, and have shortlisted him as a leading target.

Liverpool are also keen on Guehi, so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Inter may try for Dragusin should they miss out on the Palace captain.

Tottenham QUIZ: Leaver with most appearances, 2019-2024