Bayern Munich have let Tottenham Hotspur know they will not stand in their way of securing the signing of Joao Palhinha this summer after a journalist revealed a sizeable offer was being prepared to bring the former Fulham man back to the Premier League.

Thomas Frank is keen to strengthen his central midfield options after it was identified as an area of weakness last season as Tottenham Hotspur slipped to an unacceptable 17th-placed finish in the Premier League. And while they were able to end their 17-year trophy drought in the Europa League, a lack of strength in the central positions effectively saw Spurs overrun on too many occasions, domestically, last season.

After it emerged earlier this summer that Bayern Munich were prepared to cash in on Palhinha, who struggled to make an impact in his first season under Vincent Kompany, Spurs have held what has been described as constructive talks over a potential deal.

Off the back of that, Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed the German champions are very much open to selling the £200,000 a week star and are hoping to claw back as much of the €55m (£47m, $63m) fee they paid Fulham for the Portugal international last summer.

Encouraged that a transfer is possible, journalist Sebastian Vidal now reports that Tottenham are planning a firm offer for Palhinha and with Frank ‘keen’ to wrap up his signing.

Taking to X, Vidal wrote: ‘Tottenham are ready to move for Joao Palhinha. Talks already held with Bayern. A £45M bid is being prepared. Spurs keen to bolster midfield after Gibbs-White setback.’

However, we understand Spurs could get their hands on Palhinha for a significantly lower price than the fee Vidal is suggesting Spurs may have to pay…

Spurs can land Palhinha for a discounted fee

Indeed, we understand a fee in the region of €40m (£34.7m, $45m) will be enough for Bayern to cash in on the 30-year-old.

And our reporter Darren Witcoop has revealed his former club Fulham are also exploring a possible move to bring the fans’ favourite back to Craven Cottage.

Either way, and with the experienced Portuguese star a long way down Kompany’s plans and having fallen behind Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Leon Goretzka for central midfield roles, the Bundesliga champions are keen to negotiate his sale as quickly as possible and help them their own signing of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Bild journalist Falk believes Bayern’s asking price could fall even further this summer, such is their desperation to cash in.

“So there’s still the possibility of selling him this summer. The price is going down and down – €25m [£21.6m], perhaps €30m [£25.9m], but that’s it. Bayern Munich want to sell him. If he leaves, it’s also a chance for the club to go for Renato Veiga,” Falk told Bild.

It has since emerged that Atletico Madrid are also in the running to sign Switzerland star Veiga, who has been cleared to leave Chelsea.

As for Palhinha, the player himself admits his first season at the Allianz Arena did not go to plan, but insists his focus remains on staying with Bayern Munich.

Speaking at the recent Club World Cup, Palhinha told Portuguese outlet Sport TV: “Obviously, it hasn’t been an easy year for me, but I’m also very motivated to – as soon as the season starts – prove my worth once again, at a very special club like Bayern, a huge club.”

And when asked about his future, he added: “I have a contract with Bayern for another three years, so I’ll report back on the 29 [July], which is when we start pre-season.

“Enjoying these vacation days with family and friends is the most important thing right now.”

Palhinha will hope to rediscover Fulham form after Bayern struggles