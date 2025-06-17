Tottenham could be closing in on a new striker

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken a big leap forward in their bid to snap up a dynamic Dominic Solanke alternative, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of returning to the Champions League next season.

Spurs’ shortcomings were there for all to see during the 2024/25 season, as their injury crisis left Ange Postecoglou having to prioritise Europa League glory over the club’s disastrous domestic campaign.

While a first trophy in 17 years was delivered, a 17th-placed Premier League finish cost Postecoglou his job, with Tottenham now moving forward with Thomas Frank at the helm.

The Dane is expected to be handed significant funds to make sure the north London club are not left short-handed again for the upcoming campaign, especially when they are back at the top table of European football.

Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have already had their loan stints turned into permanent moves at a cost of just over £50m, but Frank is still keen on better attacking options.

To that end, it’s no great surprise to see continued links to Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, while TEAMtalk can also reveal that Tottenham are also keen on a cut-price Jack Grealish deal.

However, according to a fresh report from French outlet L’Equipe, Spurs have also accelerated their efforts to sign a new striker in the form of top Rennes talent Arnaud Kalimuendo.

With the transfer window now open again, the report states that Tottenham transfer chiefs are entering discussions with counterparts from Rennes to try and strike a deal for the 23-year-old attacker.

Kalimuendo enjoyed a hugely successful campaign in France last time out, scoring 18 goals in 34 games in all competitions while also chalking up four assists.

However, Tottenham are not the only club chasing his services, with the report also suggesting that Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen are also showing interest in Kalimuendo.

One in, one out for Tottenham

As well as being strong competition for Tottenham’s current record signing Solanke, Kalimuendo will almost certainly be a direct replacement for Richarlison in north London.

The Brazilian has struggled badly for consistency during his time at Spurs, although his stop-start spell at the club has not been helped by multiple injury issues.

Richarlison has netted just 20 times in 9o appearances for the club, while also chalking up 10 assists, as links to the Saudi Pro League refuse to go away.

At this stage, Frank is weighing up his squad and working out the main areas he needs to strengthen, but there is no doubting that having another reliable No.9 on board will be one of his main priorities – especially given the workload Tottenham will face next season.

Kalimuendo will certainly help in that regard and is expected to cost in the region of reported €30million (£26m), given that he has just two years remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe adds that other clubs being alerted to the striker’s availability has forced Daniel Levy and co. to intensify their efforts to get a deal done. Indeed, it’s stated that Spurs have now made direct contact with Rennes to begin formal talks over the transfer.

However, it must be noted that no official bid has been made at this stage as Spurs test the waters over how much they actually need to spend to get their man.

Who is Arnaud Kalimuendo?

By Samuel Bannister

Born less than 10 miles from the centre of Paris, Kalimuendo spent eight years learning his trade in the PSG academy until he gained his senior debut in September 2020.

The PSG attack that season contained Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi, while Lionel Messi would join in the summer of 2021. Naturally, it was hard for a teenage Kalimuendo to break through.

Thus, PSG sent him on loan to Lens in October 2020 and then again in August 2021 to further his development. It was over these two loan spells that the attacker began to fulfil his potential, scoring 21 goals from 65 games.

Despite PSG extending his contract prior to that first loan spell, he never played competitively for the club again. Instead, after his second return from Lens, he moved to Rennes for a fee believed to be €25m.

Kalimuendo’s goal tally for Rennes has improved season upon season. He only scored seven times in 2022-23, but set a new career best with 15 in 2023-24 and – after winning silver at the Paris Olympics with France’s U23s – exceeded it with 18 in 2024-25, despite Rennes not being involved in Europe in his third season there.

The caveat is that five of those 18 goals were penalties, and a sixth was scored off a rebound after a penalty.

Standing at 5 ft 9 in, Kalimuendo has found a home for himself as a centre-forward, although he has covered on the wing very occasionally before.

He’s the type of finisher who likes to get shots off quickly, but can also bring others into play.

At 23 years of age, Kalimuendo isn’t the finished article yet and has areas of his game to refine, but he seems to be on an upwards trajectory.