Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their transfer business after a slow start to the summer window, with the club reportedly ready to raid Serie A for a top talent to follow up a big-money deal for Mohammed Kudus.

There have been three additions to Thomas Frank’s squad so far, with Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel turning their loan deals into permanent ones, while highly-rated Japan centre-back Kota Takai has also arrived from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale.

The new Tottenham boss wants more, however, as the club look to strengthen a squad that is back in the Champions League next season, having struggled to cope with the demands of domestic and European football last time around.

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus remains the top target for now, even though reports suggest Frank could yet reunite with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo in north London after a big twist in his proposed switch to Manchester United.

Tottenham have had two offers knocked back for Kudus so far, with the Hammers wanting in excess of £60million (€70m / $81m) for them to part company with the explosive attacker. However, a third bid is now expected, with the Ghana international already agreeing to sign and Spurs confident of finally striking a deal.

The north London club will not stop there, though, and a fresh report from The Athletic states that Frank also wants a new full-back who is also capable of playing centrally. Step forward Genoa’s Koni De Winter, who has now emerged as a major target for Spurs.

The report claims that Frank wants more competition for left-back Destiny Udogie, despite De Winter playing predominantly as a right-back or right-sided central defender.

Tottenham eye top Serie A talent

The 23-year-old was one of the standout defensive stars in Serie A last season, and his ability to play in multiple positions makes him an attractive proposition.

According to CaughtOffside, the Belgian is valued at £30million (€35m / $40m) by Genoa, who Spurs did business with in January 2024 when they signed Radu Dragusin. However, Tottenham are not alone in their admiration for the player.

Manchester United are said to have been monitoring De Winter’s situation closely, as well as fellow Premier League sides Wolves and West Ham.

The talented defender also has suitors elsewhere in Europe, with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Inter Milan also keen on his services.

While it remains to be seen if Tottenham make a concrete approach for De Winter in the coming days and weeks, they at least seem to be sparking into life when it comes to trying to improve Frank’s squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

