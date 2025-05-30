Crystal Palace are in talks with attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze over a new contract as they look to stave off interest from Tottenham and five other top clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old England international has enjoyed another impressive season for the Eagles and scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City – the club’s first major trophy win in their history.

Eze notched an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists in total across all competitions this term, and that has only increased the interest in him as we head into the transfer window.

However, Palace won’t let him go without a fight. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the club have initiated contract talks with Eze and is pushing to seal an agreement on a new deal.

Eze’s current deal, which runs until June 2027, includes a £68m release clause set to activate this summer but expires around mid-August, just two weeks before the transfer window closes.

The push to agree new terms comes as no surprise. The club’s Europa League qualification via winning the FA Cup has bolstered Palace’s ambition and chairman Steve Parish is determined to keep Eze.

Tottenham haven’t given up on Eze yet, while there is also interest from four other Premier League sides and one European giant…

READ MORE: Levy signs off on TWO eye-catching Tottenham deals as third signing takes fresh twist

Tottenham consider swap deal for Eberechi Eze – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are prepared to trigger Eze’s £68m release clause, or propose a player-plus-cash deal – hence why Palace want an agreement quickly.

Manchester United continue to monitor the situation, while Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich are also in the mix, the latter seeing Eze as an alternative to Florian Wirtz.

Despite the swirling interest, Eze remains content at Selhurst Park, where he has flourished since his 2020 move from Queens Park Rangers.

Sources close to the player emphasize his gratitude to Palace and his reluctance to force a move, though he is open to competing at the highest level, driven by ambitions of trophies and a prominent role for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Eze’s impressive has only heightened his appeal, with his versatility and playmaking ability drawing serious interest from clubs who are keen to add creativity into their side.

As the transfer window approaches, Palace face an important few months, they need to try and hold onto their key men as well as strengthen their side for campaign that includes European football. The likes of Adam Wharton and Jean Phillipe Mateta are also being looked at by elite sides.

DON’T MISS: When does the summer 2025 transfer window open? All the key dates…

Tottenham QUIZ: Most expensive signing, 2020-2024