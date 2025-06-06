Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their plans to secure a major midfield signing after one of their top targets, Angel Gomes, decided against making a free-transfer switch to north London.

Midfield is expected to be a major focus of attention for Spurs this summer after their struggles to dominate games in the middle of the park this past season, despite Ange Postecoglou trying several different personnel groups to find the right balance.

Indeed, TEAMtalk has previously revealed four midfield targets that have been firmly on the club’s radar to resolve that issue this summer.

One of those targets has been Gomes, whose contract at French club Lille will run out at the end of the month, with the former Manchester United starlet heavily tipped for a return to England.

Tottenham and West Ham have been two clubs tracking the England international, who scored 10 goals and laid on 19 assists during his 134 appearances for Lille.

However, it’s now being reported that Gomes has snubbed a chance to return home and is poised to agree a free transfer switch to Marseille instead.

The move would see Gomes link up with former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and leave Tottenham pushing ahead with their other targets – one of which is impressive Sporting star Morten Hjulmand.

The Portuguese giants are hoping to recoup a fee of around £50million for the 25-year-old Denmark international, a figure that will not be out of reach for Tottenham assuming they can offload some unwanted talent first.

All-action Hjulmand just what Tottenham need

Spurs are reportedly fans of Hjulmand’s versatility and his work rate, while the Dane almost exclusively plays in the defensive midfield pivot role where the north London club need a clear upgrade.

Yves Bissouma will almost certainly be moved on this summer after another hugely inconsistent campaign, while Archie Gray struggled to put his stamp on the team in that role when given chances towards the end of the season.

There are also doubts over the future of Rodrigo Bentancur, who has also filled in as a No.6 this term – hence the need for at least one new body in central midfield.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Hjulmand’s Premier League ambitions align with Spurs’ vision, although competition could be pretty fierce for his signature this summer.

Manchester United are also fans of the player, given the obvious Ruben Amorim links, with Hjulmand having scored seven goals and added six assists for Sporting in 96 total appearances for the club.

Other Spurs midfield targets include Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Real Betis standout Johnny Cardoso, although the latter appears more likely to join Atletico Madrid – despite a £21m deal already being in place for his signature.

