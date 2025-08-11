Swansea City are at risk of losing two of their brightest young talents, Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham, TEAMtalk understands, with Tottenham among the clubs interested in both players.

The duo are attracting serious attention from top clubs in England and Scotland, with Swansea vulnerable to losing both if firm offers arrive this summer.

Perry, a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, and Popham, a towering 195cm centre-back, were both born in 2007 and are already Wales under-19 internationals.

The 17-year-old’s performances at youth level have wowed scouts across the UK, and TEAMtalk understands Tottenham and Watford have emerged as the most serious contenders for their signatures.

In the past, Manchester United and Manchester City also gathered information on the pair, even holding preliminary talks with their representatives, having already seen the great potential in the players months ago.

The focus now is firmly on Spurs and Watford, however, who see both players as long-term investments.

Perry, who will turn 18 in November, and Popham, who will reach the same milestone in September, have both yet to commit to a professional deal with Swansea.

This situation leaves Swansea vulnerable to losing two of their top prospects if the right offer comes in.

With their mix of physical presence, technical skill, and international experience, Perry and Popham are quickly becoming two of the most sought-after teenagers in British football.

Who are Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham?

By Samuel Bannister

Perry was named in Wales’ squad for the U17 European Championship in 2024. He played as a sub in two of their group games and a starter in one.

In March 2025, the midfielder went on to feature in a couple of friendlies at U18 level for his country.

Meanwhile, Popham has been credited with strong tactical awareness and physicality as a defender.

He has played at U16 and U18 level for Wales, showing maturity beyond his years. In fact, he was still 16 when he turned out for the U18s for the first time.

