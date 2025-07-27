Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to switch their transfer focus to a Premier League-winning midfield talent after suffering a devastating blow in their chase to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Spurs looked to be a transfer charge when they announced the signing of Mohammed Kudus and also triggered the £60million release clause of Gibbs-White on the same day, only to be immediately knocked back by Forest, who claimed they had made an ‘illegal approach for their skipper’.

At the time, the England international was believed to be keen on the move and a medical had even been lined up ahead of a switch to north London.

Continued delays then prompted Gibbs-White to return to training and even head out on tour to Portugal, as the proposed transfer looked to be drifting further away.

And on Saturday evening, Forest announced that their talismanic attacking midfielder had signed a “record-breaking” new contract at the City Ground, in what will have no doubt come as a real gut punch for Tottenham.

Gibbs-White’s major U-turn must also come with a tinge of embarrassment for Spurs, given that the player has turned down the chance to join a club in the Champions League this coming season – even when his escape clause has been met, regardless of Forest’s stance on the move.

However, it appears that Daniel Levy and co. are not wasting any time in moving on from Gibbs-White, with journalist Paul O’Keefe revealing that Liverpool star Harvey Elliott “on the list of potential alternatives to Gibbs-White”.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed Aston Villa’s interest in the 22-year-old, while West Ham are also known admirers of the attacking midfield talent.

Liverpool, however, are currently pricing suitors out of the market for Elliott, sticking a £50m price tag on the player. While Levy will almost certainly look to get that figure down a bit, the Gibbs-White money is clearly there to pull the trigger on Elliott – if Tottenham’s interest is indeed concrete.

Elliott missed the start of last season with a broken foot but ended up making 28 appearances for the Reds, scoring five goals and adding three assists.

The talented midfielder then rounded off his season by being named Player of the Tournament as England’s Under-21s defended their Euros crown under Lee Carsley to further enhance his reputation.

The player himself has since admitted that he may have to reluctantly leave Anfield in the search for regular first-team football, telling The Anfield Wrap: “If I had it my way I would be here for the rest of my career, it’s as simple as that.

“I love everything about the club, but at the same time I kind of need to be selfish and see what’s best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to get in the World Cup squad.

“I want to keep being successful as a player. It’s something I still need to review. I need to have a talk with everyone and review the situation. we have many new players who have come in so whether it blocks the path for me I’m not sure.

“It’s something I need to have a look at and decide.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Gibbs-White explains Forest exit U-turn

Meanwhile, there was, unsurprisingly, no mention of Tottenham from Gibbs-White as he explained his reasoning for penning a new contract at Forest.

The 25-year-old had two years left on his previous deal after joining Forest from Wolves in a move worth up to £42.5m in August 2022, and had turned down all previous attempts from his current club to extend his stay.

He has scored 18 goals and provided 28 assists in 118 games for the Reds, helping the club finish seventh last season and qualify for Europe.

And speaking about his decision to stay put, when it looked for all money that he would be leaving, Gibbs-White said: “I’ve felt at home at Forest from the moment I arrived. The support from the fans, my team-mates, and everyone around the club has been unbelievable.

“I believe in what we’re building here – and with the backing of [owner] Mr Marinakis and the enormous ambition he has, I want to be part of making something special. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who was left raging at Tottenham’s move for the player in the first place, added: “There was significant interest from various clubs, but we were determined to build our future with Morgan at the heart of it.

“I promised our fans we would not only compete, but grow stronger and stronger every season. Today is another big step in that journey.”

The end of the Gibbs-White saga will almost certainly have come as a blow to Tottenham, but if they can land a player of Elliott’s quality then that could soften the blow, while a move for Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo also continues to be mooted.

Latest Tottenham news: Double exit on / Striker targeted

🔵 Tottenham agree shock exit of generational talent; Son Heung-min first official bid lodged

🔵 Tottenham gunning for 17-goal striker as Thomas Frank eyes explosive Solanke alternative

🔵 Startling Kobbie Mainoo ‘money’ revelation made as Man Utd in ‘dilemma’

VOTE – Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?