Tottenham Hotspur’s star forward Son Heung-min has emerged as a prime target for Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC, TEAMtalk can confirm, while Spurs are readying a new contract offer.

With the South Korean international entering the final year of his contract with Spurs, set to expire in June 2026, both clubs are planning to pursue the 33-year-old over the next 12 months, aiming to lure him to the United States.

Son, Tottenham’s captain and one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers, has been a cornerstone of the North London club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

With over 450 appearances and a reputation for spectacular goals, his experience and marketability make him an attractive prospect for MLS sides looking to elevate their global profile.

Inter Miami, backed by David Beckham and already boasting stars like Lionel Messi, sees Son as a potential marquee signing to further bolster their attacking prowess.

LAFC, meanwhile, views him as a statement addition to maintain their competitive edge in the Western Conference.

Sources indicate that Tottenham are aware of the growing interest and are considering offering Son a one-year contract extension to protect his transfer value.

READ MORE 👉 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Son Heung-min won’t be short of offers

Given Son’s age, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are unlikely to offer Son anything more than a one-year extension.

If an agreement is struck with the winger over a 12-month deal, it would allow Spurs to collect a transfer fee for him next summer, or keep the talisman for another campaign.

For Son, a move to the MLS could offer a fresh challenge in a growing league, following a storied career that includes a Premier League Golden Boot in 2022, and of course the Europa League triumph last term.

While Son’s immediate focus remains on Tottenham’s ambitions, the prospect of joining Messi in Miami or shining in Los Angeles could prove tempting as he approaches the twilight of his career.

The coming months will be pivotal in determining Son’s future, with his time with Spurs likely to be in its final chapter.

Son has made 454 appearances in total for Tottenham, notching a fantastic 173 goals and 101 assists in the process, and will always be considered an iconic player for the north Londoners.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Tottenham news

👉 Tottenham ‘in contact’ over move for explosive Ligue 1 striker as Nott’m Forest, Leeds join chase – sources

👉 Tottenham launch second blockbuster raid on West Ham in astonishing cut-price deal – report

👉 Tottenham eye game-changing double Man Utd raid for £125m duo – report

POLL: Should Tottenham keep Son Heung-min this summer?