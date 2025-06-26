Tottenham are preparing a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the club are ready to meet the attacking midfielder’s £68 million release clause.

The 26-year-old, who dazzled last season with key goals against top sides, is a prime target for new Spurs manager Thomas Frank as he looks to reshape the squad for a Champions League campaign.

Palace are open to accepting the clause in instalments, but sources indicate the first upfront payment must be close to £45 million, a demand Tottenham are willing to meet to secure the deal.

Eze is enthusiastic about the move, drawn by the growing excitement around Frank’s vision for Spurs. The former Brentford boss, who took over at Tottenham, sees Eze as a versatile addition, capable of thriving off the flank while complementing James Maddison in a dynamic attacking setup.

Frank’s belief in Eze has intensified following the fact that Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, another target, is set to join Manchester United, prompting Spurs to prioritize the Palace star instead.

The North London club is keen to act swiftly, with Frank eager to integrate new signings early in his tenure.

Eze’s creativity, flair, and proven Premier League pedigree make him an ideal fit for Spurs, who are looking to bolster their attack amid uncertainties over Son Heung-min’s future and a lack of quality options.

Tottenham to make big Eberechi Eze play

Sources suggest Tottenham’s confidence in landing Eze is boosted by his openness to the project and the club’s financial willingness to structure the deal to Palace’s satisfaction.

The England international is described as incredibly professional and will not do anything to force a move from Palace but there is a internal understanding that this summer is the perfect time for him to take that next step.

If completed, the transfer would mark a club-record signing for Tottenham and a statement of intent under Frank’s leadership.

Spurs’ current transfer record stands at £65m (including add-ons), which they paid to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

With competition for Eze from other top European sides lingering, Spurs are moving decisively to bring Eze to N17, aiming to kickstart a new era with a player tailor-made for their ambitious plans.

