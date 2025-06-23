Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly given the ‘green light’ for injury-plagued striker Richarlison to join a European heavyweight this summer, with an exciting replacement for the Brazilian already lined up.

Richarlison has largely flattered to deceive during his time in north London, showing flashes of brilliance only to be hampered courtesy of a succession of injury issues that have ended up curtailing his playing time.

Indeed, in three seasons at Tottenham he has featured 90 times in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and adding 10 assists in that time.

Despite reports that new Spurs boss Thomas Frank is a fan of Richarlison‘s qualities, Turkish media state that a move to the Super Lig is on the cards for the 28-year-old.

The former Everton man has also been heavily linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but Turkish outlet Posta has reported on Galatasaray’s stance when it comes to adding a new No.9 to their squad if they fail to capture Victor Osimhen on a permanent deal.

The Nigerian spent last season on loan with the Turkish champions, but there is uncertainty if he will remain in Istanbul amid links to a number of other clubs – including the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, the report states that Richarlison has now emerged as a target for Galatasaray and Spurs are said to have given the ‘green light’ for the frontman to join them.

The report adds that Tottenham are willing to sell Richarlison or even loan him out, while it’s also claimed that Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is weighing up a move of his own for the player in a potential Turkish head-to-head.

Should Richarlison be offloaded though, there will be the need for Tottenham to sign a replacement – and it would appear that they already have the perfect man in mind in the shape of Brentford star Yoane Wissa.

One striker in, one out at Tottenham

Bees frontman Wissa is obviously no stranger to new Spurs chief Frank, having excelled under the Dane at The Gtech Stadium.

With the 28-year-old’s contract running until June 2026 and an option to extend, Brentford hold a strong negotiating position, though are wary of the growing interest for the £50m-rated star.

For their part, the Bees are aware of the mounting interest and are reluctant to lose their talisman, especially with Bryan Mbeumo looking increasingly certain to join Manchester United this summer.

Indeed, Brentford are actively working to tie Wissa down to a new, long-term contract, aiming to protect his value and strengthen their stance in negotiations.

With 12 goals and three assists in the 2024/25 Premier League season, and 49 goals in total for Brentford since 2021, Wissa’s importance to the Bees cannot be overstated. However, Frank’s influence is likely to play a big role in any Tottenham move for the pacy attacker.

In fact, a report from The Guardian claims that internal discussions regarding a potential move for Wissa have already taken place following Frank’s arrival – ramping up the chances of the DR Congo star replacing Richarlison in the Spurs squad and providing immediate competition for Dominic Solanke as a result.

