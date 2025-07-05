Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to unleash Daniel Levy’s new right-hand man to get a deal over the line for West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus due to fears that the transfer could collapse.

The north London club are said to have two bids knocked back for the Hammers attacker so far, with the second one worth £55m (€64m / $75m) – a figure that includes add-ons – as they look to secure his signature ahead of Chelsea.

Kudus currently has a release clause worth £84m (€97m /$114m), although West Ham are prepared to accept a fee closer to £65m (€75m / $89m) as they look to cash in and use those funds to strengthen other areas of Graham Potter’s squad.

Tottenham‘s efforts to sign Kudus come amid reports of a complete collapse of any deal, while London rivals Chelsea are also looking to hijack the transfer as their busy summer of business continues at pace.

However, a fresh claim from Lilywhite Rose owner John Wenham claims that Levy will use the club’s new CEO Vinai Venkatesham to broker a deal.

Venkatesham was appointed CEO earlier this year and the 43-year-old has already received praise from Spurs supporters after several noticeable changes in North London.

And it looks as though Venkatesham could make even more impact, this time in the transfer window, after recent developments – even if it comes in the shape of transfer business with bitter rivals West Ham.

The two clubs could end their “unofficial transfer embargo” if Kudus makes the switch across the capital, with Scott Parker the last player to make that move back when he joined Tottenham back in 2011.

Wenham, however, believes Venkatesham’s relationship with West Ham could be the difference in getting Kudus on board.

“West Ham have not sold a player to us since 2011,” Wenham told Tottenham News. “Therefore, I think Tottenham need to be careful. At any point, it feels like West Ham could turn around and say they’re not selling to Tottenham, or they want an extra £10million because it’s Tottenham.

“Are they just stringing us along until another club joins the race? I think this is a very difficult deal to do because of the history between Tottenham and West Ham at board level.

“However, maybe Venkatesham is going to be the difference. Perhaps he has a better relationship with the board at West Ham, and that is how a decal can be done.”

Former Tottenham star fears Kudus collapse

Meanwhile, former Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson fears his old club could end up being priced out of a move for Kudus, especially if Levy continues to play hardball over a deal.

Robinson told Football Insider: “As far as getting a deal over the line, I’m not so sure.

“I’m not sure Tottenham will stump up the asking price that West Ham want.

“He signed for around £40million, he’s contracted until 2028, plus the club have got an option [to extend his deal by one year] on him.

“He’s not a player who’s going to be released easily, but FFP and PSR could play a part and mean West Ham have to sell to buy.

“If there are other people at the table for Kudus, I’m not sure Tottenham will be able to reach the price others will pay for him.

“The thing that would potentially scupper this deal would be West Ham pricing them out.”

As things stand, Tottenham are expected to return with will almost certainly be a third and final bid for Kudus – with Levy determined not to be held to ransom by the Hammers over the transfer.

