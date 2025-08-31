Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made enquiries over potentially raiding RB Leipzig for another attacking star, having only just announced the capture of Xavi Simons from the Bundesliga outfit.

Netherlands star Simons was announced as a Spurs player on Friday and introduced to the fans on Saturday after completing a £51.8million switch, despite being linked with Chelsea for much of the summer.

He is expected to be Thomas Frank’s new No.10 after a devastating ACL injury ruled James Maddison out for what is likely to be the whole season, while Dejan Kulusevski is also currently sidelined with a knee problem that may not see him return for Tottenham until the new year.

While Simons has the versatility to play either centrally or wide on the left, Frank sees the 22-year-old playing behind the striker and is still looking to fill the void left by Son Heung-min’s exit before Monday’s deadline.

Hopes of signing Savinho from Manchester City continue to fluctuate, although it looks increasingly unlikely that the Brazilian will remain at The Etihad.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo was outstanding in front of Frank as the Cherries completely outplayed Tottenham to record a fine Premier League win in north London on Saturday. However, having already sold a number of their top stars this summer, the chances of the Cherries agreeing to another major sale with so little time left in the window are probably slim and none.

To that end, a fresh report from Football Norge states that Spurs ‘enquired’ about also signing explosive winger Antonio Nusa when they made their move for Simons.

The exciting 20-year-old talent only joined Leipzig last summer for £24million from Club Brugge and enjoyed a strong debut season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 40 games in all competitions.

Nusa is also a natural left winger and would immediately challenge Brennan Johnson for that role under Frank, with the Wales international continuing to be a goal threat for Tottenham but providing very little else in games.

As for Simons, the Dutchman is poised to make his debut for Tottenham in a big London derby at West Ham after the international break.

