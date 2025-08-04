Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of a replacement for Son Heung-min, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo one of two leading options for the north London club, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs are urgently seeking a replacement for their departing captain, who is set to join Los Angeles FC, with the exit set to leave a void in Thomas Frank’s attacking line.

We understand that Tottenham have identified Real Madrid ace Rodrygo as a prime candidate to fill the gap, but it won’t be a straightforward deal.

Spurs have internally discussed the possibility of signing the 24-year-old Brazilian international, who has been made available for transfer as Xabi Alonso looks to rebuild his Madrid squad.

Rodrygo, who can play as a centre-forward or winger, has notched an impressive 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances so far for Los Blancos.

His pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability make him an ideal fit for Frank’s high-energy system. As revealed by TEAMtalk insider Rudy Galetti, Madrid will demand over €90million (£78m / £104m) for the dynamic forward.

Tottenham accept that persuading Rodrygo to swap the Bernabeu for Spurs may be difficult, prompting the club to explore alternative options. Spurs are also considering an exciting Serie A star, who is open to a move this summer and has previous experience in the Premier League…

Tottenham have a Rodrygo plan B in mind

An alternative to Rodrygo on Tottenham’s list is Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, who has submitted a transfer request at the Serie A club.

The 28-year-old winger, known for his dynamic performances and key contributions in the Europa League, has caught Tottenham’s attention.

Lookman’s versatility and Premier League experience from his time with Everton, Leicester and Fulham make him a strong contender to replace Son.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Atalanta are holding out for at least €50million (£44m / $58m) guaranteed, and ideally up to €55million (£48m / $64m) total, including bonuses for Lookman.

Spurs face competition from Inter Milan, who are also keen on securing his signature.

With the transfer window in full swing, Frank and Tottenham’s recruitment team are under pressure to land a marquee signing to maintain the team’s attacking potency.

While Rodrygo offers long-term potential, Lookman’s immediate impact and familiarity with English football could make him a more realistic target.

As negotiations progress, Spurs fans will be eager to see how Frank shapes the squad to compensate for the loss of their talismanic and iconic skipper, Son.

Spurs are set for a busy end to the window and they still want to find a new number nine to help give competition to Dominik Solanke. Sources also state that they are keen on Tyler Dibbling at Southampton however Everton are pushing to get a deal over the line.

IN FOCUS: Rodrygo vs Ademola Lookman, 2024/25