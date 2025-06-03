Tottenham Hotspur are prioritizing a central midfield reinforcement this summer and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton figures highly on their shortlist, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old England international has earned admiration at Spurs for his composure, vision, and ability to dictate play, qualities seen as a better fit for Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system than current options Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

Wharton’s standout performances for Palace, where he has become a linchpin since his £18m move from Blackburn Rovers in 2024, have made him a prime candidate to bolster Spurs’ engine room.

However, prising Wharton from Palace will be no easy task. The Eagles view him as integral to their project under Oliver Glasner, and sources suggest a transfer is unlikely before the Club World Cup break in July 2025, with Palace holding firm for a fee upwards of £60m.

Spurs’ desperation to address midfield frailties, exposed by injuries and suspensions this season, could push them to test Palace’s resolve post-tournament.

Elsewhere, Tottenham hold a first-refusal clause on Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso, a 23-year-old American midfielder. Despite his combative style suiting Postecoglou’s needs, Cardoso prefers a move to Atletico Madrid, complicating Spurs’ plans.

Another target, Lille’s Angel Gomes, remains on the radar, but the 23-year-old free agent-to-be is attracting interest from Chelsea and other European clubs, making a deal competitive.

Tottenham keen on Man Utd-linked Sporting star

TEAMtalk understands that Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjumland is another one to watch for Tottenham.

The 24-year-old Dane, admired for his versatility and work rate, is also on Manchester United’s shortlist, which could drive up his £50m price tag.

Hjulmand’s Premier League ambitions align with Spurs’ vision, but competition may force early action.

With Postecoglou keen to add experience and creativity to a youthful midfield, Tottenham’s recruitment team faces a pivotal summer.

Wharton’s potential as a long-term anchor makes him the dream signing, but navigating Palace’s resistance and rival interest in Cardoso, Gomes, and Hjulmand will test Spurs’ resolve as they aim to elevate their squad for a much better campaign than last season.

Postecoglou is a big admirer of Wharton and a Tottenham swoop for the Palace ace could hinge upon whether the Australian coach stays or goes, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy set to make a final decision imminently, and Brentford boss Thomas Frank firmly in the frame to replace him.

