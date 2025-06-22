Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who Everton have rejected the chance to sign this summer.

The 28-year-old started his career with Spurs and is set to embark on a new chapter, as he will leave Southampton and become a free agent once his contract expires on June 30.

A number of sides have shown interest in Walker-Peters, including Everton, who decided against a move for the twice-capped England international to focus on Fulham’s Kenny Tete.

According to reliable journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham have ‘considered’ Walker-Peters and he believes he would be a smart addition for new manager Thomas Frank.

“The one I do believe they have considered for this summer is Kyle Walker-Peters,” Gold said on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast.

“He’s had a terrific career, over 200 appearances for Southampton, a Premier League regular for a lot of that. I think he has a couple of England caps as well.”

“On one side, the full-back spots are pretty busy right now, there are a lot of full-backs there, but as the window goes on, if he’s not been snapped up yet, I can see it as a clever solution, he’s club-trained, he can play on both sides, and from my understanding I think he would love to come back to Spurs as well, they’re his boyhood club.”

READ MORE: Stunning Tottenham signing ON as ‘active enquiries’ made for special £60m talent

Tottenham consider Walker-Peters swoop

Tottenham are expected to be busy this summer, with Daniel Levy set to back Frank in the market.

A new full-back isn’t a top priority, with Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro both good options on the left and right of defence.

However, the opportunity to re-sign Walker-Peters, a proven Premier League star, on a free transfer, could tempt Spurs into a move.

Walker-Peters would no doubt be open to the switch given he was a boyhood Tottenham supporter.

He made 33 Premier League appearances in a very disappointing campaign for Southampton that saw them finish bottom and the table, and relegated to the Championship.

It’s thought that staying in the top flight is Walker-Peters’ priority and a move to Champions League side Spurs would be a dream for him.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Nott’m Forest make big Nuno call

Latest Tottenham news

👉 Arsenal to crush Frank dream with move for smart Tottenham target considered – report

👉 Romano reveals Frank’s Mbeumo masterplan with Tottenham well placed to destroy Man Utd dream

👉 Tottenham told to break transfer record for Man Utd target as Premier League rival faces triple raid

Tottenham QUIZ: Two clubs before