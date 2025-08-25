Tottenham Hotspur are in active talks with Manchester City as they look to agree the blockbuster signing of Savinho, with Pep Guardiola’s side lining up a spectacular replacement for the winger.

TEAMtalk understands that the 21-year-old winger is receptive to the potential move, enticed by the prospect of becoming a central figure in Thomas Frank’s ambitious Spurs project.

The north London club, following the loss of Son Heung-min to LAFC and James Maddison’s long-term injury, see Savinho as a dynamic addition to their attacking ranks, capable of thriving on either flank.

While talks between Tottenham and Man City for a deal worth over £70m are progressing, personal terms with Savinho have not yet been agreed, though his openness to the transfer suggests a swift breakthrough is likely.

The Cityzens, who signed Savinho from Troyes for €40m (£30.8m, $46.8m) last summer, are reluctant to part with the winger but are open to a sale if their valuation – around £80m – is met.

Savinho’s debut Premier League season yielded three goals and eight assists in 48 appearances, showcasing his creativity with 46 chances created, though his finishing drew criticism for underperforming expected goals (xG).

And as Savinho’s future hangs in the balance, TEAMtalk understands that Man City have identified a superstar replacement for the winger.

Man City eye Arsenal, Liverpool target to replace Savinho

Should Man City greenlight Savinho’s departure, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that they have identified Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as their prime target to fill the void.

The 24-year-old Brazilian, who has struggled for regular starts under Madrid’s new manager Xabi Alonso, is valued at €100m (£86m, $117m).

Guardiola, a long-time admirer, sees Rodrygo’s versatility and proven pedigree – 68 goals in 270 games for Real – as ideal for City’s high-intensity system.

However, Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring Rodrygo, potentially complicating Man City’s plans.

With the transfer window closing soon, Spurs are under pressure to finalize the deal for Savinho swiftly to bolster their squad for a pivotal season, after missing out on key targets Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, among others.

For City, the potential swap of Savinho for Rodrygo underscores their strategic approach to squad evolution, ensuring depth remains intact.

Fans on both sides await a resolution to this high-stakes transfer saga.

