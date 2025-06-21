Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to add an elite attacking midfielder to Thomas Frank’s squad after making ‘active enquiries’ to sign a top Bundesliga talent who is also on Chelsea’s radar.

Spurs have already been active early in the summer window after completing the permanent signings of centre-back Kevin Danso and forward Mathys Tel following loan stints in north London. However, they are still expected to make more additions for new boss Frank as they gear up for a return to Champions League football next season.

Tottenham are focusing on the spine of the side and the midfield in particular after struggling to control games from their engine room under Ange Postecoglou during the past campaign.

While they are not exactly short of creativity in that area, with Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusesvki all capable of playing in a No.10 role, Spurs continue to be linked with a move for outstanding RB Leipzig playmaker Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international is capable of playing in multiple forward positions, including on the left-wing, where Tottenham have already reportedly made a decision over the future of legendary skipper Son Heung-min.

And now journalist Ben Jacobs has delivered an update on what the future holds for Simons, along with the role that Spurs could play in a future transfer.

When asked about the race for Simons’ signature, Jacobs told GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast: “There are a couple of suitors that are looking. One is Bayern Munich, outside the Premier League, who are going to spend some serious money. We know their number one position, though, is a left-sided attacker first and foremost.

“You have Tottenham, who could be one to watch as well. They’re going to be looking for a right-sided attacker first, but don’t rule out this kind of profile for them as well. I can only tell you about Spurs, who have made an active enquiry to just understand the desire on the player’s side and also the price.

“Nothing is advanced at this point, and it might be the kind of deal that happens a little bit later in the window. Heung-min Son is going to go off and do pre-season with Spurs and then, after that, decide on his future.”

Simons’ asking price within reach for Tottenham

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Simons is also a major target for Chelsea as they look to add another layer to their attacking ranks.

The Athletic recently reported that the 22-year-old talent has informed Leipzig that he wants to leave, with the Bundesliga club expected to demand €70m (£60m) for his services.

That sort of figure is not expected to present much of a problem to Tottenham, given they have been willing to pay around that fee for three other attacking targets in Bryan Mbeumo, Eberechi Eze and Antoine Semenyo.

And while Bayern could end up being the likeliest competition for Simons, he is not currently a priority signing for the German champions – leaving the door open for Spurs to potentially strike a deal of their own.

At this stage, Frank and his assistant Justin Cochrane are assessing the current Tottenham first-team squad and areas that need improving after a disastrous domestic campaign last time around.

However, midfield and attack are two areas under serious consideration as Frank looks to build a squad capable of coping much better with the demands of domestic and European football next season.

