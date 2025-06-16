Tottenham have intensified their pursuit of Bournemouth’s dynamic winger Antoine Semenyo, as Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo continues to prioritise a move to Manchester United.

TEAMtalk understands that Spurs have held further discussions with Semenyo’s representatives over the past few days and are growing in confidence of striking a deal.

Tottenham are actively exploring options to bolster their attacking ranks, and 25-year-old winger Semenyo has emerged as a prime target.

Interest in Brentford star Mbeumo remains strong, though sources suggest the Cameroonian still prefers a move to Man Utd, in a blow for new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank.

Semenyo has caught the attention of Spurs’ recruitment team with his pace, versatility, and goal-scoring instincts.

The Ghana international has been a standout performer for Bournemouth in the Premier League, showcasing his ability to impact games both as a winger and a forward.

Tottenham’s management, led by Frank, sees Semenyo as a player who could add depth and flair to their frontline, especially as they aim to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Tottenham target Semenyo; Mbeumo eyes Man Utd switch

Semenyo’s agents have been in regular contact with Tottenham, who are now weighing up a formal approach.

Bournemouth, however, are unlikely to let their star man leave without a fight. It’s understood that the Cherries would demand a fee of at least £60m to consider parting ways with Semenyo, a figure that reflects his growing reputation and importance to the team.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ interest in Mbeumo, who thrived under Thomas Frank at Brentford, remains in play. The Cameroon international’s ability to cut in from the right and contribute goals and assists has made him a coveted talent.

However, sources close to the player indicate that Mbeumo’s preference is a switch to Man Utd, who are also in the market for attacking reinforcements.

This development could force Tottenham to pivot decisively toward Semenyo, who is their number one choice after Mbuemo.

As the transfer window progresses, Tottenham’s next steps will be crucial. A formal move for Semenyo could materialise if Mbeumo’s reluctance persists, but the £60million price tag will test Spurs.

However, sources state they are ready to back Frank in the market this summer, and a move for Semenyo is a concrete possibility.

