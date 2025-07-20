Tottenham Hotspur look to have taken another step closer to trying to seal the capture of an elite playmaker following reports they ‘opened talks with agents’ over a deal for a Bundesliga star that could have implications for a Spurs fan favourite.

The Thomas Frank regime began with a 2-0 pre-season friendly win at League One Reading on Saturday, with £55million signing Mohammed Kudus making an impressive debut after coming at half-time.

The former West Ham star has been Tottenham‘s headline addition so far this summer but more are expected to follow. Indeed, the north London outfit still hope to conclude a £60m deal for Morgan Gibbs-White, if they can overcome the issues with Nottingham Forest over their alleged illegal approach.

The England international is capable of playing as a No.8 or No.10 and it appears that Frank could be looking to use him in that slightly deeper role, given the latest speculation revolving around RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

The 22-year-old playmaker continues to be linked with the move to the Premier League, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

However, according to a report from CaughtOffside, the player’s agents have now opened talks with Tottenham, along with other clubs over an exit from the Bundesliga outfit.

The Netherlands international is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking talents in German football right now and would be a real asset to Frank, as Tottenham prepare to juggle domestic and Champions League football in the 2025/26 campaign.

Simons is capable operating centrally as well as on the flanks, while he would add goals and assists to an attack that Frank is looking to breathe fresh life into after they struggled towards the end of last season under Ange Postecoglou.

⬇️ DIVE DEEPER ⬇️

Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Tottenham playmaker search sparks Maddison exit talk

Spurs’ continued chase to sign the likes of Simons and Gibbs-White, who are both No.10s by trade, has led to talk surrounding the future of James Maddison in north London.

The former Leicester man enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign, notching 12 goals and 11 assists, but he often struggled to make an impact in some of the bigger games and also struggled with injury issues.

Frank has emphasised the need for a more aggressive approach, especially in midfield, and that is not a strength of the more lightweight Maddison.

The England international is back in training after missing the end of last season with a knee ligament injury but missed the win over Reading.

Indeed, there is a growing feeling that he will need to get back on the pitch as soon as possible to show Frank what he is capable of delivering before Gibbs-White or Simons – or even both – walk through the door.

As for the latest on Simons to Spurs, the report adds that he will cost in the region of €60m (£52m / $70m), although there are other suitors also in play.

North London rivals Arsenal have been mentioned, although skipper Martin Odegaard currently fills their No.10 role and they continue to be linked with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as well.

Simons will certainly be one to keep an eye on going forward, especially given the injection of cash Tottenham have had from owners ENIC to bolster a squad that did not cope well with the demands of domestic and European football last season.

Latest Tottenham news: Frank targets Prem defensive duo / Midfield powerhouse move

🔵 Tottenham chase trophy-winning Prem defender as Frank skirts around Romero future question

🔵 Tottenham green light to sign powerful Bayern Munich star as journalist confirms talks

🔵 Tottenham plot spectacular ‘hijack’ of PSG transfer in major statement of intent

VOTE – Should Spurs keep Son Heung-min this summer?