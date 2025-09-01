Tottenham have reportedly made contact over a late deadline deal to sign a World Cup-winning defender, while the club are also close to shipping out two fringe first-team players.

Spurs are already in the midst of a busy final day of the window, having already agreed to sign PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani on loan to bolster Thomas Frank’s frontline.

The France international is being signed as a No.9 due to concerns that Dominic Solanke’s ankle injury could require surgery and rule him out for two to three months. However, he also has the ability to operate the wide areas too, giving Frank more options in his attack.

Having announced the signing of Xavi Simons on Friday, Tottenham are clearly making a statement with their business very late in the day, having previously struggled to get deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze over the line.

Bringing in a new left-winger is also on their radar, with TEAMtalk confirming they remain in contact over a move for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

Defensively, though, Tottenham still remain a little light, particularly centrally, and they remain on the hunt for a fresh addition in that area before the window shuts at 7pm.

A proposed move for Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji is now dead after he agreed a deal to move to Inter Milan.

However, Akanji’s imminent arrival at the San Siro opens the door for Spurs to swoop for versatile Inter centre-back Benjamin Pavard, with CaughtOffside reporting that contact has already taken place between the two clubs.

The 29-year-old, who can play centre-back or right-back, is keen to ensure he plays regular first-team football ahead of the 2026 World Cup next summer and Akanji’s arrival threatens that.

Spurs are understood to be seriously stepping up efforts to sign Pavard, while he also has interest from the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, and Marseille.

Pavard keen on Inter exit

Pavard is open to leaving Inter, and sources have suggested the Premier League could be a serious option for him.

One source told CaughtOffside: “Spurs have made official contact with Inter Milan to ask about Benjamin Pavard. They want to strengthen their squad and see Pavard as a good option. Inter have considered Pavard a sellable player since the start of the summer.”

There is no mention of what sort of fee Inter are asking for, with Pavard, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, still under contract until 2028 with the Serie A giants.

However, if Tottenham are able to get a late deal over the line for the Frenchman, he would provide quality competition for the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso at centre-back and also Pedro Porro at right-back – especially after the latter had a real stinker dealing with Antoine Semenyo on Saturday.

Two Tottenham exits take shape

Meanwhile, the second longest-serving player at Spurs, winger Bryan Gil, is poised to join Girona in an £8.6million (€10m).

The Spaniard is now set to undergo a medical and it is expected that the deal will go through before this evening’s deadline, which is set at 11pm BST for LaLiga clubs.

Gil has not featured in pre-season under Thomas Frank as he continued his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in March that ended his season prematurely.

Meanwhile, Manor Solomon, who did so well on loan at Leeds United last season, is attracting late interest from Crystal Palace.

Reports suggest that the deal is likely to be a loan switch, with the Eagles looking to add a second attacker on transfer deadline day, ahead of the impending arrival of Christantus Uche from Villarreal.

