Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to use incoming boss Thomas Frank’s connections to secure the signing of an incredible new target, as they look to make a major splash in the summer transfer window.

The Dane is close to becoming Ange Postecoglou’s replacement in north London after Spurs controversially axed the trophy-winning Australian, with thoughts already turning to who Frank could bring in to improve a talented but largely under-performing squad.

Frank is keen on bringing explosive winger Bryan Mbeumo with him to Tottenham, although Manchester United remain in pole position to strike a deal for the Brentford man and Daniel Levy favours a move for Antoine Semenyo instead anyway.

However, latest reports suggest that Frank is pushing Spurs towards a move for another of his talented Bees stars in attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

The 24-year-old Denmark international is currently under contract until 2030 but has started to draw attention from a number of top clubs in Europe due to his stellar performances for Frank’s current side.

Indeed, over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, Damsgaard created a total of 11 goals, a tally on a par with both Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Reported CaughtOffside sources claim that Italian duo Napoli and Inter Milan are closely monitoring Damsgaard’s situation, although four clubs in England are also in the mix.

Frank’s links to Damsgaard and the leverage that could be used to secure a move to north London are behind the Tottenham links, while the report adds that Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham are also in the running.

Brentford are believed to be open to offers in the range of €40-50 million (£34-42m), despite the fact they are also on the brink of losing talismanic forward Mbeumo. They would represent a significant profit on the £13.5 million they paid to sign Damsgaard from Sampdoria in the summer of 2022.

Where Damsgaard fits in at Tottenham

The majority of Damsgaard’s 43 appearances in all competitions for Brentford last season came in the No.8 attacking midfield role.

While he also has the ability to play out wide and also drop into a deeper-lying role midfielder role, his best work comes further forward. Indeed, 10 of his 11 assists during the 2024/25 campaign came from his operating more in the final third.

His goals output is not the best for a player of his talent, with Damsgaard only notching three times in his Brentford career so far, but as a creative force he is emerging as one of the Premier League’s top talents.

As for where he would fit into Frank’s Tottenham team, the position he operates in is a rather crowded one – unless there are some departures first.

Both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski both played in the No.8 and No.10 positions under Postecoglou and it could be argued that the latter has now nailed down that position after switching from his right-wing role.

Maddison was very vocal in his support of Postecoglou and there times during the 2024/25 campaign where talk of a potential exit cropped up.

If that was to happen, Damsgaard would be a tremendous replacement. However, if Frank decides to keep the England international then it’s hard to see where his current Brentfod charge could squeeze into Tottenham’s first-choice XI.

