Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to obliterate their wage structure in order secure the signing of a ‘world-class’ LaLiga attacker ahead of Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer, as they look to put the Morgan Gibbs-White transfer debacle behind them.

Spurs’ only real note of note so far this summer – not including turning loans for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso into permanent deals – has been the capture of Mohammed Kudus in a £55million deal from London rivals West Ham.

Gibbs-White would have eclipsed that deal after Tottenham triggered his £60m release clause, only for Nottingham Forest to cry foul over an alleged illegal approach for the England man.

Delays followed, and while it was reported that the 25-year-old still wanted the transfer, he ended up putting pen-to-paper on a record-setting new Forest contract on Saturday evening – ending all talk of a switch to north London in the process.

However, Tottenham still have a number of transfer targets, as they aim to bolster Thomas Frank’s squad ahead of a return to the Champions League this term.

One of those targets is exciting Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with reports that Daniel Levy has actively been trying to get the Brazilian’s asking price down, which TEAMtalk have been told is at least €90m (£79m).

One potential issue rising from Spurs’ interest in the explosive talent surrounds his salary, with Rodrygo currently earning more than £200,000-a-week and wanting more if he moves to the Premier League – as Liverpool continue to circle for the player.

And, while former Paul Robinson highlights that as a problem, the former Spurs keeper thinks it’s about time to get in line with the bigger teams in order to attract the best players to come to north London.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Robinson said: “He’s [Rodrygo] a world-class talent. There’s been a lot made about him moving from Real Madrid.

“Maybe hasn’t quite hit the heights of what people expect of him. But that’s difficult when you set that type of bar for yourself.

“If he is to come to the Premier League, I’d love to think that Tottenham are in the mix to get him. But I don’t think that their wage structure would allow it. I think you look at other clubs in the way that they’re quite flexible.

“You look at what Liverpool have spent, and you look at their wage budget; he would have to come in and smash Tottenham’s wage budget.

“There’ll be a whole host of suitors sitting around the table trying to entice him. Champions League football obviously helps massively. And you’d like to think that Tottenham could put themselves in a conversation.”

