Tottenham transfer now completely ‘unfeasible’ after Postecoglou decision that hasn’t actually paid off yet

Barcelona have no chance of signing Giovani Lo Celso in January because of the faith Ange Postecoglou is now showing in the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, a report has claimed.

That’s despite Lo Celso only featuring twice under Postecoglou so far this season and not starting any of their eight Premier League matches since he returned to the club from a loan spell with Villarreal.

Diario Sport insists Postecoglou has given Lo Celso more trust and that he should get his fair share of responsibility in the Tottenham midfield when he is available. With that in mind, Spurs will not give him up easily in the January transfer window.

Only a significant financial offer could change their minds, which has made it ‘unfeasible’ for Barcelona to sign him, the report claims.

Xavi had identified Lo Celso as a desirable target for Barcelona after crossing paths in La Liga last season. Ultimately, the Argentina international was instead reintegrated into the Premier League.

Now out of reach for Barcelona – who have started to scour the market for more attainable targets – Lo Celso will have to find his place in Postecoglou’s midfield after the international break.

Of the four Premier League matches he has been fit for, Lo Celso has remained an unused substitute in three, coming on for a 16-minute cameo in the other.

Tottenham still have him under contract until 2025, which means they are in a safe position with regards to his future for now but will have to address his status next year.

The 27-year-old has previously been linked with a range of other suitors beyond just Barcelona, so could yet have admirers waiting to pounce. It seems Tottenham want him to stay in north London for the time being regardless.

Either side of his spells away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lo Celso has made 86 appearances for the club – more than any of his previous employers – and has scored eight goals and provided six assists.

His only start this season came in the Carabao Cup against Fulham, but he only lasted for the first half.

Lo Celso wins over Postecoglou

Nevertheless, it seems Postecoglou has a place in his plans for the former Rosario Central, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis playmaker, who also has 44 caps to his name for the Argentina national team.

At Tottenham, he is now competing for a place in a midfield department that also contains James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp.

Bissouma and Sarr could be unavailable during the winter due to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Bentancur is still injured and Hojbjerg is believed to be open to leaving the club himself as well, which might explain why Tottenham are willing to keep hold of a player they haven’t used too much in Lo Celso.