Tottenham transfer torched with star Postecoglou doesn’t want to stay and fight for his place

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is planning to brutally axe several players from his squad this summer to help fund a rebuild.

One star the Spurs boss is happy to let go is Richarlison, who has endured two seasons of mixed form since his £60m move from Everton in 2022.

As reported by TEAMtalk, several clubs from the Saudi Pro League are interested in the Brazilian international, who was expected to be part of a 10-man clear out by Postecoglou.

The Aussie coach admitted in a recent interview that he wants to revamp his front line ahead of next season.

“We want new attacking players, absolutely,” Postecoglou said.

“It’s no secret. We need that. It’s also key to get transfers done as early as possible, it’s important.”

Tottenham had been hoping to generate a sizeable sum by selling Richarlison to Saudi, who scored 12 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this term.

However, the North Londoners may now be forced into a major rethink, with the former Toffees attacker determined to stay and fight for his place.

Tottenham star tipped to snub Saudi switch

According to fresh reports coming out of Brazil, Richarlison is ‘happy and settled in England’ and has zero intention of leaving Tottenham for Saudi, whatever offer he receives.

The 27-year-old does not want to become another player who has made the switch to the Gulf State and lived to regret it, with the likes of Karim Benzema and Ruben Neves already keen to return to Europe.

Jordan Henderson is another example. He joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in 2023 only to rip up hs £700,000-per-week contract after six months to join Ajax as a free agent.

Richarlison believes he has unfinished business in the Premier League and thinks he can help Tottenham achieve their aim to lift a trophy next term.

Tottenham are still hoping to bring in a new striker regardless though and Postecoglou has a number of exciting targets on his shortlist.

Feyenoord goal machine Santiago Gimenez is reportedly the manager’s top target and Spurs are in a good position to sign him this summer.

He will compete with Richarlison for a starting spot and if he can continue his current form in the Premier League, may way propel Postecoglou’s team to the top of the table.

Gimenez has scored 49 goals in 86 appearances for Feyenoord and at the age of 23, is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

