Tottenham transfers: Ange Postecoglou tipped to complete clever January loan move for classy forward

Tottenham are being tipped to sanction a loan move for a dynamic forward Ange Postecoglou knows very well in the January transfer window.

The Spurs boss is expected to be active again in the January market as he looks to build on the club’s impressive start to the campaign so far, with the north London side sitting top of the Premier League after eight games.

Signing another forward is most certainly in Postecoglou’s thoughts, especially with Richarlison continuing to struggle and being wasteful in front of goal.

Never was that more highlighted than in the 1-0 win at Luton last time out, with the Brazilian missing two glaring chances in the opening 15 minutes before 10-man Tottenham eventually got over the line thanks to Micky van de Ven’s second-half winner.

To that end, Postecoglou wants more competition in his forward line, despite the club landing Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

And former Spurs defender Alan Hutton can certainly see his old club sanctioning a move for former Celtic star Jota in the January window.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton believes Jota would provide strong competition for the likes of Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Johnson, especially with Manor Solomon sidelined and Ivan Perisic out for the rest of the season.

It was reported earlier this month that Tottenham were one of several clubs ready to sign the 24-year-old from Al-Ittihad in the new year.

The winger reportedly earns £200,000-a-week in Saudi Arabia but his move has not worked out well, with the attacker not even registered to play in the league.

Jota would be welcome addition at Tottenham

And when asked if Spurs could swoop for the ex-Hoops star in January, Hutton told Football Insider: “He will be on massive wages you would have thought but if he were to join on loan Spurs would only have to pay part of that.

“Ange [Postecoglou] obviously knows him really well and knows what he is capable of.

“I think that is a position where Tottenham probably could have a little bit of competition, the likes of Son and Kulusevski play on the outside but I think he could add something to it.

“I think he has got the quality to play in the Premier League, he is at a good age, he is still getting better and it is always a little bit easier when you know the manager because you feel like you are onto a winning start already.”

Table-topping Spurs are back in action on October 23 when they host Fulham in a Premier League London derby.

