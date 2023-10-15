Tottenham transfers: Johan Lange ready to deliver Ange Postecoglou first signing to bolster centre-back spot

New Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange looks set to deliver his first signing to the club in a move that will bolster Ange Postecoglou’s centre-back options.

Spurs had an outstanding summer of recruitment, while also announcing Postecoglou as their new manager – moves that see them top the Premier League table after eight games of the new season.

However, January looks set to be a pivotal month for the north London club, with the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations set to strip them of Son Heung-min, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma for a period of time.

Finding a way of navigating through a busy January could prove pivotal to the club’s hopes of success and, to that end, they are also expected to be active in the transfer market again.

Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher continues to be linked with a switch to north London, although recent reports suggest that the England midfielder is more likely to sign a new deal than quit Stamford Bridge in the new year.

But it’s at centre-back where Tottenham are low on strength in depth after they allowed Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon to leave on loan and then sold Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray late in the Turkish transfer window.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed an outstanding partnership so far this campaign, but Postecoglou is one injury away from having to turn to Ben Davies, the out-of-favour Eric Dier or youngster Ashley Phillips.

To that end, the Australian wants another quality central defender added to his squad.

Indeed, speaking prior to the dramatic win over Sheffield United last month, Postecoglou admitted that defence, particularly centrally, is light on numbers.

He said: “It’s fair to say we are a little bit light there, but, at the same time, I thought for Davinson it was a good opportunity where he could get a long-term contract.

“We needed to rebuild and change this squad. There was no point in us just tinkering around the edges. We need to do meaningful work, and it was never going to get done in just one window.

“Just as important was to create the opportunity for us now to go in January, or the subsequent windows and bolster up that area. It’s fair to say we need, probably, another centre-back within the squad. Although, we’ve got players who are fairly functional in being able to do us a job in there.

“We’ve got young Ash in, who is working really hard and improving all the time. For us, to hold onto him for some sort of security would have been a missed opportunity. We need to change this squad, rebuild this team, and that was the reason we allowed Davinson to go.”

Tottenham back in for Lloyd Kelly

With Postecoglou’s concerns in mind, Football.London reports that Tottenham are ready to renew their interest in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Spurs failed with a £20million offer for Kelly on transfer deadline day after Postecoglou found out the extent of Galatasaray’s interest in Sanchez.

Football.London now reports that Tottenham could now ‘sign the former England Under-21 international for a much cheaper transfer fee due to his contract status’.

And with Lange set to take up his new role as Fabio Paratici’s replacement from November 1, his first job is expected to be to lure 20-year-old Kelly to north London.

However, signing the highly-rated Cherries will not be an easy process, with Liverpool and Newcastle also thought to be chasing Kelly.

The centre-back will be entering the final six months of his contract in January, so there is every chance that Bournemouth will sell for less than the £20m they rejected – rather than recoup nothing if Kelly becomes a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Kelly was recently asked about his contract status but he explained that his main focus is on playing football at present, with Bournemouth currently sitting 19th in the table and yet to win a Premier League game this season.

He BBC Radio Solent: “I’m just concentrating on playing football to the best that I can, and I think that’s all I can say on that. That’s where my head’s at. I want to be playing consistently and playing to the level where I can be.”

Having two young centre-backs, in Kelly and Phillips, as understudies to Romero and Van de Ven will carry on Postecoglou’s plan to bring down the average age of the squad and create a Tottenham team that can compete at the top end of the table for years to come.

Spurs are back in action on October 23 when they host London rivals Fulham in the Premier League.

