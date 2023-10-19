Tottenham transfers: Levy standing firm on €30m asking price for star as Juventus get desperate over January deal

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly refusing to budge over his asking price for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Juventus ramp up their efforts to sign the midfielder.

Hojbjerg has had to play second fiddle to the outstanding central midfield partnership of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr so far this season, as Spurs lead the way in the Premier League after eight games of the campaign.

Limited to cameo rules off the bench, the Dane wants regular starts at this stage of his career and is pushing for a move in January.

Ironically, Ange Postecoglou is likely to give Hojbjerg the starts he craves in the next two outings as Bissouma is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season and then being sent off in the 1-0 win at Luton last time out.

However, the 28-year-old is fully aware that he is just deputising for the Mali international and will drop down to the bench again when Bissouma is back.

Hojbjerg’s frustration has led to numerous clubs showing an interest in his services, with Fulham failing with a late offer in the summer transfer window.

But it appears to be Juve who are the frontrunners, with their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli identifying the Denmark international as a major target.

The Italian giants have an urgent need to sign a new midfielder following Nicolo Fagioli’s suspension and could also be without Paul Pogba for some time.

However, Calciomercato claims that there are ‘no shortage of pitfalls’ for the Serie A side in their efforts to take Hojbjerg from Tottenham.

Juve are looking to sign the combative midfielder on loan without an obligation to buy. But it’s reported that Levy has no intention to release the player under this condition and will only let him leave on a permanent transfer for €30m.

Another obstacle for Juventus to overcome will be if Atletico Madrid renew their interest, with Los Rojiblancos favourites for a deal over the summer.

Postecoglou could still block Hojbjerg exit

There is also the possibility, however, that Postecoglou blocks an exit for the player for one very good reason.

Tottenham will be without Bissouma and Sarr for the whole of January and potentially into February as the pair take part in the African Nations Cup.

That would leave Postecoglou with just Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp to call on, although Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be back in full fitness by then.

There is also the possibility that Spurs actually bring in another midfielder, in which case Hojbjerg would surely be offloaded.

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips has been spoken about as a target for the north London club, along with the likes of Royal Antwerp starlet Arthur Vermeeren .

Postecoglou does have other areas to strengthen first though, with another centre-back and a central striker known to be high on his agenda.

But for Hojbjerg, it’s a matter of waiting and seeing what happens in the new year and whether Levy will be open to a loan exit or dropping the price for a permanent sale.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Monday evening when they host Fulham.

