Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou has ‘firm intention’ of signing electric forward in €40million January deal

Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Canada international striker Jonathan David from Lille in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Ligue 1 club, making his name as a reliable goalscorer having moved to France from Gent in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of around €30million

So far this season, the striker has scored four times and added an assist in 12 games across all competitions, having notched 26 times in total last term.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side have made an unexpectedly excellent star to the campaign, winning six of their opening eight games to sit top of the Premier League table.

The north London side had been tipped by many to struggle this season after the late summer sale of all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane. However, they have shared the goals around to lead the way from title favourites Arsenal and Manchester City.

But despite that strong start, Postecoglou is still expected to be in the market for a new No.9, given Richarlison’s struggles in front of goal.

The Brazilian has looked way off the pace playing centrally, leading to Postecoglou to push Son Heung-min into that role.

And reports on Sunday suggest that Tottenham have a ‘firm intention’ of signing David in the new year, although they are also prepared to wait until the summer if they cannot get a deal done in January.

David fee not expected to be an issue for Tottenham

The report adds that the 23-year-old ‘fits perfectly’ into Postecoglou’s style of play and would be an instant hit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As for the player himself, David is said to keen on the opportunity to move to England and test himself fully in the best league in the world.

David has scored 62 goals in 144 games for Lille and has double figures in every season of his professional career so far.

As for Tottenham, they are back in action on October 23 when they host London rivals Fulham in the Premier League.

