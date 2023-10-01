Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou looking to beat Real Madrid in race to snap up Brazilian wonderkid

Tottenham have reportedly joined the chase to sign Brazilian sensation Savinho but will face a battle with Real Madrid to land the Girona attacker.

Ange Postecoglou is actively looking to bolster his first-team squad in the January transfer window, especially with Spurs looking like major Champions League contenders in the early stages of the new season.

A centre-back and another forward are likely to be the main priorities for the Australian going into the new year.

Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson has once again emerged as a defensive target and now, reports from Turkey, suggest Savinho is very much in Tottenham’s thinking.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at LaLiga club Girona from French outfit Troyes.

And the talented youngster is already making a big impression in Spain and has admitted in the past that he fancies the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

Indeed, Savinho recently revealed that he snubbed a chance to join north London rivals Arsenal in favour of heading to Troyes instead.

Savinho certainly has the pace and ability to shine as a forward player in England, although he would have a tough task getting into Tottenham‘s current front three.

Postecoglou already has plethora of attacking options

When everyone is fit, Postecoglou has shown that he favours the trio of Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski from left to right. That then leaves the likes of Richarlison, Manor Solomon, Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz in reserve.

Although Real have also been linked with the exciting prospect, doubts remain whether they do a deal financially.

That, in turn, could leave the door open for Tottenham in what is likely to be a transfer to keep an eye on.

The north Londoners are back in action on Saturday when they head to Luton Town in the Premier League lunchtime kick-off.

