Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou plan a ‘smart’ one but pundit still stunned at move for £50m attacker

Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has revealed his surprise at Tottenham’s move for Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson, given the club’s need to replace Harry Kane.

Reports emerged on Monday that Spurs are now in talks with Forest over a move for the Wales international as they look to wrap up a deal before Friday’s transfer deadline.

However, the news has surprised many in terms of Johnson not being the out-and-out striker Ange Postecoglou seemingly needs to replace Kane, especially after Richarlison’s struggles early in the new campaign.

The Times reports that Forest are demanding £50million for the highly-rated 22-year-old. And although Spurs are unwilling to match that figure, there is hope that a compromise can be reached by Friday.

If Johnson does sign, he is expected to compete for the one of wide attacking roles. However, he could end up in a starting role if Richarlison’s struggles continue and skipper Son Heung-min is then pushed through the middle – a position he plays for South Korea.

But speaking to Sky Sports News, Warnock admits he was caught out by Tottenham’s swoop for Johnson.

He said: “I think the Brennan Johnson one is a little bit of a surprise because we’re all sat here thinking they need a goalscorer, they need a number nine.

“Ange Postecoglou’s looking at it, going: ‘I’ve got Kulusevski, I’ve got Son, I’ve got Richarlison. If I add another striker into that mix, then if I get 10 to 15 goals off all of them players, I’m not relying on a Harry Kane to get me 30 goals a season’. So they’re all going to chip in. I think that’s smart.”

Johnson deal sure to spark more Tottenham exits

Johnson scored 10 goals and added three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for Forest last season. He has also notched twice in 20 outings for Wales and is considered one of the brightest young talents in British football.

If Johnson does arrive before the deadline then there will almost certainly be more Tottenham exits to come.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could end up making a surprise move to Manchester United, while Tanguy Ndombele is said to be in talks over a switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Other names tipped to leave include the likes of Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier.

Spurs are back in action on Tuesday evening when they head to Fulham in the Carabao Cup, while Forest take on Burnley on Wednesday night in the same competition.

