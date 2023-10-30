Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou targets €30m LaLiga midfielder with sensational stats who is ‘great fit’

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly turned his focus to a Real Sociedad star in his search for a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

Brais Mendez is the player in question, with the Sociedad star making a real name for himself after a superb start to the new campaign with the high-flying LaLiga outfit.

The 26-year-old currently has scouts flocking to the Reale Arena and it appears that Spurs are among them as Postecoglou looks to bolster his squad in the new year.

Tottenham have made an incredible start to the new campaign and currently sit top of the Premier League table, with eight wins and two draws from their 10 games.

But while their first XI has proven strong so far, there isn’t a massive amount of quality depth in the squad if injuries strike.

To that end, Postecoglou is known to want another centre-back, midfielder and a central striker in January. And it appears, according to reports coming from Spain, that Mendez is very much a player on his radar.

The talented midfielder came through the ranks at Celta Vigo in 2018 before eventually joining Sociedad in 2022.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, featuring in a total of 61 games and having contributed to 29 goals in that time.

This season, Mendez has already scored five goals and laid on a further five assists in 14 LaLiga and Champions League outings.

Those sort of stats make him an attractive signing, especially for clubs looking to find a creative midfield force.

Mendez arrival could see duo move on

However, if Mendez does move to north London then it’s more than likely that Giovani Lo Celso could join Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in quitting the club in the new year.

The former has only had a bench role so far this season, despite impressing Postecoglou in pre-season. Hojbjerg, meanwhile, is now fourth in the midfield pecking order following Rodrigo Bentancur’s early return from an ACL injury.

The Uruguay star came off the bench in the bench in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Friday evening and was mobbed by his teammates at the final whistle, having been out since February.

As for Mendez, he still has four years left on his Sociedad contract and is currently valued at around €30million.

There is also a strong feeling that Sociedad will not let the player leave on the cheap, given his importance to Imanol Alguacil’s team.

Tottenham will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season next Monday evening when they welcome Mauricio Pochettino back to north London with his struggling Chelsea team.

