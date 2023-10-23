Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou wants Uruguay centre-back who stuffed Brazil in January signing coup

Tottenham are reportedly among a number of sides who are monitoring Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, with a view to a potential January swoop.

Ange Postecoglou is known to be actively looking to bring in another quality centre-back in the new year, with Spurs short on cover for the outstanding partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon were both loaned out over the summer, while Davinson Sanchez was sold to Galatasaray after the English transfer window had shut so there was no way a replacement could have come in.

That leaves the out-of-favour Eric Dier, the versatile Ben Davies and summer addition Ashley Phillips as the only real options behind Postecoglou’s first-choice pairing.

Several names continue to be linked with a switch to north London, including the likes of Victor Nelsson, Marc Guehi and Trevor Chalobah. However, a fresh report has emerged linking Tottenham to the impressive Caceres.

The 24-year-old has made a big impact for Uruguay’s senior side under Marcelo Bielsa and was outstanding as they beat Brazil 2-0 in World Cup qualifying recently.

Caceres shackled Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus in that game, while substitute Richarlison also struggled to find a breakthrough in a surprise defeat for Brazil.

Five Premier League teams chasing Caceres

Football Insider reports that four more Premier League teams are also watching the Club America star, a list that includes Manchester United, Newcastle, Fulham and West Ham.

Caceres, who has featured six times for the Mexican side this season, is currently under contract until December 2024. He has also played 90 minutes in each of Uruguay’s last four World Cup qualifiers, playing alongside Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

Overall, Cacares has played 109 times for Club America since joining them from Uruguayan outfit Liverpool in January 2020.

The Monteviedo-born star normally plays on the right side of a back four, meaning he would be cover for Romero – unless Postecoglou wanted to switch to a back three and then play the latter more centrally.

The report does not mention what sort of fee will be involved but it’s not expected to deter Postecoglou, who is expected to have funds available to strengthen in the January window – especially if the club are still pushing for a top-four finish.

Spurs can return to the top of the table with a win over London rivals Fulham on Monday evening.

