Tottenham transfers: Two ‘main names’ on exit list revealed as Postecoglou prioritises other area

Ange Postecoglou could say farewell to Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be casualties at Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, a reporter has inferred.

The two midfielders are facing uncertain futures under Ange Postecoglou and have been the subject of various, sometimes contradictory claims about their futures in recent weeks. The latest journalist to have a go at predicting what will happen with them in January has been Rudy Galetti.

Writing for Tribal Football, the Italian reporter has suggested that Lo Celso could leave on loan again – and both he and Hojbjerg could find destinations in La Liga.

“Tottenham are already planning possible moves for the winter transfer window,” the SportItalia man said.

“On the exits list, the main names are Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre Hojbjerg. The chances of seeing them leave in January – towards Spain – are growing.

“For the Argentine midfielder, Tottenham are also open to evaluating the idea of a loan, while the eventual farewell of the Danish midfielder – Atletico Madrid are always interested – could open up some scenarios, including the possible assault on Conor Gallagher.”

Lo Celso has already spent some time on loan away from Tottenham at Villarreal. He was reintegrated by Postecoglou this summer, but injuries have limited his impact.

Hojbjerg, meanwhile, is believed to be keen on a new challenge after three-and-a-half seasons in north London.

The reference to Gallagher stretches back to the summer, when Tottenham tried late on to sign him from Chelsea. The Cobham graduate has since earned more gametime under Mauricio Pochettino than expected, though, and may prefer to renew his terms with Chelsea, which would force Spurs to look elsewhere.

Tottenham to focus on Jota rather than midfield replacements

Despite the prospect of Tottenham reducing their midfield depth by two, Galetti believes Postecoglou would prefer to invest in a new left-winger next.

“The priority of Postecoglou is to replace Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon – both injured – on the left-side of the pitch,” Galetti continued in his column.

“To date, Spurs – among others – are monitoring Jota: after his sensational move to Al-Ittihad, coach Nuno, for the moment, doesn’t consider him an important player and this difficult situation could facilitate his transfer as early as January.”

Postecoglou previously worked with Jota at Celtic and sources have told TEAMtalk that the Tottenham manager is pushing for a reunion.