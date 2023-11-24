Triple Tottenham signing demolished as Postecoglou rocked by ‘transfer ban’ claim amid FA investigation

Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on the signings of Feyenoord ace Santiago Gimenez, Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior and Club America star Sebastian Caceres, as it has been suggested they might receive a transfer ban over a previous deal.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the Premier League, winning three consecutive Manager of the Month awards amid Tottenham’s excellent form. However, as Tottenham do not have brilliant squad depth, their season was also going to be impacted by injuries, and Postecoglou is now facing a real headache.

Centre-back Micky van de Ven, attacking midfielder James Maddison and forward Richarlison are all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines due to serious injuries. Plus, Spurs will be without captain Son Heung-min in the new year when he represents South Korea at the Asian Cup.

And if Spurs want to build on their great start to the season, then the club’s hierarchy will need to back Postecoglou with some top signings in January.

The North London side never actually replaced striker Harry Kane, and they have since looked to rectify that by pursuing Gimenez. The Argentina-born Mexico international is thriving, having netted 15 goals in the same amount of games so far this season.

Spurs may also need to land a winger to replace Richarlison’s influence. Iling-Junior is high up on their wish list, as he is an English talent who might actually be cheaper to sign than most of his compatriots. That is because he is currently playing abroad with Italian giants Juventus.

Spurs are also in desperate need of a new centre-half, as Postecoglou does not view Eric Dier as a viable replacement for Van De Ven. It has been claimed that Spurs have already entered negotiations for Caceres, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace are also on their radar.

But Postecoglou may be forced to operate without those three potential signings, as Football Insider have provided a rather worrying report on the club. It is suggested that Spurs could be slapped with a transfer ban if they are found guilty of breaking agent rules in a past deal.

Tottenham set to be investigated over Jermain Defoe move

The transfer in question is that of former striker Jermain Defoe, who left Spurs for Portsmouth in 2008.

At the time, the FA investigated the transfer as there were accusations that the £7.5million move involved an unlicensed agent. The FA took no action, but have now reopened the investigation, according to various reports.

Football Insider claim there is a ‘real possibility’ of Spurs being given a transfer ban if they are found to have acted inadequately.

Plus, it must be noted that Luton Town were docked 10 points in the same year of Defoe’s move for breaching agent rules themselves.

The news comes after The Times conducted an investigation of their own into the actions of Defoe, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and then Portsmouth boss Harry Redknapp. The Times state that all three parties worked with unlicensed agent Mitchell Thomas to help the deal reach completion.

The Times have brought new evidence to light, and the FA could now use this as part of a new investigation into the transfer.

If Spurs manage to avoid a transfer ban, then one of their ‘leaders’ could receive a January approach from a new European suitor.