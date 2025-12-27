Will Spurs sign Savinho at the second attempt?

Tottenham Hotspur are making fresh explorations around whether Savinho is genuinely interested in leaving Manchester City.

Spurs are having to rethink their transfer plans for January as top targets appear to be out of reach – just as they were in the summer.

Tottenham sources say the club are accepting of Antoine Semenyo’s snub – months after both Mohammed Kudus and Eberechi Eze turned them down – but admit it could impact their other choices moving forward.

We understand Spurs have recently touched base about Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, but early signs suggest they will not have much chance of signing him either as he pursues a new contract in Turin.

We have also reported how Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomande are ambitious transfer targets for 2026 but Savinho – who was pursed in the summer – is back in the thinking.

Spurs have been keeping an eye on how he fits at City and, now that they are winning the race for Semenyo, a door could open.

But before Spurs attempt to formally test the water with any offers, they want to understand just how keen Savinho would be on the switch.

There were good indications that he fancied a move to Spurs before he penned a new deal in the summer.

He has struggled to tie down a role though and now intermediaries are expected to uncover what the future holds in his mind.

It should be that Savinho is still willing to fight for his place, in which case Spurs will not bother making a renewed bid to sign him.

But if they sense frustration then Tottenham may genuinely look to unlock a deal to take him to North London.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham transfer news: January budget, Johnson exit…

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s rumoured transfer budget for January has been leaked by one of the tabloids.

In terms of departures, Aston Villa have been making a move for Brennan Johnson but they aren’t his only admirers.

And away from transfers, Spurs are working on a new contract for a defender – and it would have implications on Real Madrid.